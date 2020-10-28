Stan Smith has been working with horses for most of his life, acting as both a trainer and farrier for the animals. While participating in horse shows, Smith began incorporating carts and buggies into his freestyle routines, and that gave him an idea.
Why not offer carriage rides as a service at things like weddings and outer events? And so, Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides was born.
Smith has already begun offering his services at weddings, and soon he will be available for a ride in downtown Athens.
The City Council voted Monday to allow Smith to begin offering rides around The Square as part of the upcoming holiday season.
“I’ve got a wedding buggy that I started using doing weddings and a few public rides,” Smith said. “I just thought it would be great and do a few rides around here. I talked with Teresa (Todd, president of Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association), and she was great with it. We have rode around and looked at what would be a good route to go.”
Smith said he has been working on this idea since the summer. Now that the Council has given the go ahead for the venture, Smith said he plans to do some more training and start offering his service “very soon.” He said he plans to operate on or around The Square on Friday and Saturday nights through Christmas, but he will have to find a good time to work around traffic.
“I will decide when I can get up there,” he said. “My horse should be ready now. I’ll be here as much as I can. We are going to start it and see how it goes.”
Smith said he and Todd have discussed the ride going through the historical district of downtown.
He plans on charging $10 per person for a ride, which he said will last about 15 minutes, and he can take four people at a time.
“If the police department will let me, I thought about parking in front of the statue at the courthouse and coming down in front of City Hall and back up around The Square,” Smith said.
Todd said she has been friends with Smith for many years and is “absolutely thrilled to pieces” about the upcoming buggy ride service.
“We are hoping to have him at the Christmas Open House and maybe show up some at the North Pole Stroll,” she said. “I think it would be a great opportunity for people to take a ride while they are at (Big Spring Memorial Park). I am really happy about this.”
Smith said he will be posting on social media when his service will be available. He said once he has set up, those wanting to take a ride need only come see him.
Visit the Stan Smith Horsemanship and Farrier Services’ Facebook page for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.