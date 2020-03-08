In 2015, Gregory Hacker graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He would later accept commission as an officer in the Army.
“I didn’t have everything figured out, but I had direction and I knew I could do it,” Capt. Hacker said. Years before, he spent his summers and after school hours at the Athens Boys & Girls Club. “A lot of my confidence and direction came from my experiences at the Boys & Girls Club.”
In 2019, another Athens Boys & Girls Club member, Tyler Cain, crossed a different stage to accept his high school diploma at Athens High School. It wasn’t the first time Cain had been recognized for his achievements. Earlier in the year, Cain took the podium at the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama Youth of the Year Ceremonies as the representative from Athens Boys & Girls Club.
This year, another member takes the podium after achieving the same. Ashanti Johnson has been selected as the 2020 Athens Youth of the Year. Johnson said after graduating from Athens High School in May, she wants to pursue a degree in medicine at Mississippi State University, then become a doctor.
“When my dad had cancer, they told us there was nothing anyone could do," Johnson said. "I want to be someone who helps people find another way.”
According to a report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, only 75% of high school students were considered college and career ready. At Boys & Girls Clubs, students can find the support they need to make sure they have a plan for their future and are that much more prepared to put it in place.
“It starts with being intentional," Candace Byrd-Vinson, club director for the Athens Boys & Girls Clubs said. "Helping youth develop a vision for their future is a slow process that comes from an environment that is built on developing relationships, providing opportunities, and recognizing responsibility. We do this by focusing on three core areas: academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character and citizenship. A lot of kids don’t get this direction at home or at school.”
Athens BGC will honor Johnson and members like her at the "Leaders for Tomorrow" dinner, 6:30 p.m. March 26, at First United Methodist Church's Beasley Event Center. The Center is at 202 W. Bryan St. in Athens.
Hacker and Johnson will be guest speakers at the event, which also supports opportunities like those provided at Athens BGC.
"If you enjoy great food, inspiring stories, and knowing that your contribution will make a great impact for our community's youth, then join us," Byrd-Vinson said.
Ticket information can be found by emailing cbyrd-vinson@bgcnal.com or calling 256-232-4298.
