Alabama 4-H has seen record-breaking enrollment for several years.
Today, there are nearly 180,000 young people involved. The program is so large, students must sometimes wait to participate in programs at the 4-H Center in Columbiana.
To respond to this challenge, the Alabama 4-H Foundation recently launched “The Center of It All,” a capital campaign for Alabama 4-H. It focuses on expanding the infrastructure at the 4-H Center to help the program fulfill its mission of providing hands-on learning experiences for all Alabama youth.
Molly Gregg, Alabama Cooperative Extension System assistant director for 4-H, explained that for the fourth consecutive year, 4-H members are being put on a waiting list to attend signature overnight programs and events at the 4-H Center. She said there is not enough space to accommodate multiple groups at the same time.
“Right now, we’ve reached our capacity at camp,” she said. “It’s hard as a youth development professional to think there are children who cannot come to camp because we don’t have the room for them. This campaign addresses this need so that every interested child in Alabama can participate.”
More than 76 percent of the campaign’s $9.9 million goal has been raised, but public support is needed to raise the remaining $2.5 million. The Alabama 4-H Foundation needs the public’s support to meet that goal and ensure a spot for everyone at the 4-H Center.
“Generous donations to the 4-H Foundation capital campaign will help shape the future leaders of Alabama,” said Gary Lemme, ACES director. “It is an important investment in both young people’s and the entire state’s future.”
Chloe Wilson, Limestone County's 4-H coordinator, said without the expansion, youth will miss out on the opportunity to attend summer camp because there's no capacity to house them. She said there's much more to the 4-H Center than just summer camps, however.
Schools from all over the state travel to the 4-H Science School, she said, and any Limestone County teacher can take his or her class on a field trip to the school to learn more about environmental education. Churches, small businesses, corporations, civic organizations and sports team also use the 4-H Center for its amenities, food and overnight accommodations.
“As you can see, the Alabama 4-H Center has something to offer everyone in Limestone County,” she said.
Campaign projects
Recently, Alabama 4-H received a gift of the 108 acres where the 4-H Center is located. With this additional land, 4-H will construct new dining facilities and dormitories on the current site.
The following three projects will provide more opportunities for young people and help build sustainable revenue to support programs:
• Project 1 — Expanded dining and a new kitchen. The Alabama 4-H Center can currently serve only 185 people a meal. To maximize efficiency in dining for both group seating and food preparation, this addition will expand seating availability by 65 percent. This means the 4-H Center can increase the number of youth who benefit from center programs as well as improve food-service efficiency;
• Project 2 — New dormitories. More young people want to attend 4-H Camp than the facility can currently accommodate. New dormitories would allow more youth to have an opportunity for a sleep-away experience;
• Project 3 — Alabama 4-H Fund for Excellence. This fund is an unrestricted, discretionary resource. Gifts to this fund will give the foundation the capacity to launch special initiatives, meet pressing 4-H needs as they arise, provide scholarship support, and capitalize on emerging opportunities to strengthen 4-H programs. Examples include youth state and national travel, event and registration fees, camp scholarships, and college and trade school scholarships.
Last year, more than 100 Alabama schools visited the 4-H Center and participated in overnight environmental education programs. In addition, the Alabama 4-H Science School hosted 22,000 students at the center through residential outdoor environmental education, summer camp, and off-site outreach programs.
“4-H develops young people who are going to be leaders and determine the success of their county, state, country, and, in some cases, the world,” said Boyd Christenberry, campaign honorary chair.
Visit http://www.alabama4hfoundation.org for more information.
