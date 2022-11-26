With the holiday season upon us, Executive Director of Athens Main Street Tere Richardson and Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce President Pammie Jimmar remind people of the importance of shopping local.
“Shopping locally, helps our local economy. In comparison to larger chain stores, local businesses actually recycle money back into our local economy,” Richardson said.
For many small business owners, the holiday shopping season is life or death for their business.
“Shopping locally, especially on Small Business Saturday, helps our small businesses kick off their most important sales season,” Richardson said. “Many of our businesses rely on the holidays to make or break their year, making shopping locally this holiday vital to our local economy and to small businesses.”
Today on Small-Business Saturday and during holiday season, consider shopping local to support the Athens-Limestone community.
“On this Small Business Saturday, let’s remember to get up-get out and support YOUR local businesses in YOUR community. I guarantee you will find that unique special gift on your Christmas list,” Jimmar said.
