Members of the local clergy recently honored by Athens Ladies Civitan include, back row, from left, Andy John King of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and Kennan Braden of First Baptist Church; front row, David Gallo of Central Church of Christ, Mark Branon of Refuge Church, Clint Coffey of First Christian Church, Tony Johnson of Friendship Methodist Church, Kenny Baskin of First United Methodist Church, Joe Teal of West Highland Baptist Church, Steve Dorning of Friendship North Church, Adam Brewer of Central Church of Christ and Michael Browning of Sardis Springs Baptist Church. Not pictured are Jason Parks and Brandon Doss, both of Refuge Church.

Athens Ladies Civitan members recently hosted their pastors for a clergy appreciation luncheon. 

The annual event is a Civitan International commemoration of the four World War II chaplains aboard the United States Army Transport Dorchester, who gave their life jackets and went down with the ship on Feb. 3, 1943, in the cold waters of Newfoundland. The Dorchester was a War Shipping Administration troop ship that was sunk in the Labrador Sea by a torpedo from a German U-boat during World War II. Of the 902 on board, 672 died. 

The distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart were awarded posthumously to the chaplains’ next of kin in December 1944. Although Jewish, Catholic, Methodist and Dutch Reformed, the chaplains were in accord when they decided to give their lives in exchange for the lives of four young service men.

The theme of the luncheon was “Come follow me and and I will make you fishers of men — Matthew 4:19.” Each guest received a fishing tackle box. Kenny Baskin, pastor of Athens First Methodist Church, was the speaker. 

