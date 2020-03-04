Athens Ladies Civitan members recently hosted their pastors for a clergy appreciation luncheon.
The annual event is a Civitan International commemoration of the four World War II chaplains aboard the United States Army Transport Dorchester, who gave their life jackets and went down with the ship on Feb. 3, 1943, in the cold waters of Newfoundland. The Dorchester was a War Shipping Administration troop ship that was sunk in the Labrador Sea by a torpedo from a German U-boat during World War II. Of the 902 on board, 672 died.
The distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart were awarded posthumously to the chaplains’ next of kin in December 1944. Although Jewish, Catholic, Methodist and Dutch Reformed, the chaplains were in accord when they decided to give their lives in exchange for the lives of four young service men.
The theme of the luncheon was “Come follow me and and I will make you fishers of men — Matthew 4:19.” Each guest received a fishing tackle box. Kenny Baskin, pastor of Athens First Methodist Church, was the speaker.
