Members of the local clergy recently honored by Athens Ladies Civitan include, back row, from left, Andy John King of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and Kennan Braden of First Baptist Church; front row, David Gallo of Central Church of Christ, Mark Branon of Refuge Church, Clint Coffey of First Christian Church, Tony Johnson of Friendship Methodist Church, Kenny Baskin of First United Methodist Church, Joe Teal of West Highland Baptist Church, Steve Dorning of Friendship North Church, Adam Brewer of Central Church of Christ and Michael Browning of Sardis Springs Baptist Church. Not pictured are Jason Parks and Brandon Doss, both of Refuge Church.