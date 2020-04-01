Bettye Francis Gregg, 80, passed away April 1, 2020, in Fairhope, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil C. Gregg and Margie C. Gregg; and brothers, Lynwood B. Gregg and Harwell C. Gregg. She is survived by children, Laura S. Ray of Fairhope, Alabama, and David G. Ray of Eu…