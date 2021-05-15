For the first time, the Alabama Center for the Arts is featuring its full-time faculty only in a special exhibit called "Collective Imagination," open now through June 30.
The art show features works from the ACA's full-time visual and performing arts faculty from Calhoun Community College and Athens State University in the Center's Main Gallery. Artists include:
• Jamie Adams, assistant professor of art, studio art;
• Mary Beth Johns, associate professor of visual art education;
• Pamela Keller, professor of art;
• Hugh Long, associate professor of drama and English;
• Kimberly Parker, visual communications instructor;
• Lauren Cantrell Salerno, theatre instructor;
• Jessica Spowart, assistant professor of art and graphic design;
• Jax Vadney, assistant professor of drama and theatre arts, scenic and lighting design;
• Kathryn Lansing Vaughn, art instructor; and
• Chris Vrenna, music technology instructor.
Together, the group has 33 works in the exhibit that were created with a variety of mediums, ranging from acrylic, watercolor, alcohol ink and oil paintings to woodcuts, wire frame millinery and charcoal. The show also features a large plasma screen to showcase photos, music and digital art.
“I feel very fortunate to work with such gifted educators, but sometimes we're so consumed with classes and curriculum that I forget that they are also truly talented artists,” Parker said. “Then we get the opportunity to exhibit our work, and I'm stunned all over again by the level of skill they possess. I'm honored to be included in the gallery with artists of their caliber.”
“It is important to allow our students to see that their professors are not just teachers but are professional artists with original ideas to express outside of the classroom,” Johns said. “I work in the open area of the ACA, so that students walking by can see that I am a painter with the same processes and problems they have when creating a work of art. I plan, revise, experiment and complete. Finally, students see the fruits of that labor in the gallery, from start to finish.”
ACA is open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.–noon Fridays. For more information, contact the Center at 256-260-4293.
