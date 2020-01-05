A few warm and hearty recipes for days when you just want to stay in and eat.
Skillet Shepherd’s Pie
Total time: 30 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
• 1 pound ground beef
• 1 cup chopped onion
• 2 cups frozen corn, thawed
• 2 cups frozen peas, thawed
• 2 tablespoons ketchup
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 2 teaspoons minced garlic
• 1 tablespoon cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon beef bouillon granules
• 1/2 cup cold water
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 3-1/2 cups mashed potatoes (prepared with milk and butter)
• 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in the corn, peas, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and garlic. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and cook for 5 minutes.
Combine the cornstarch, bouillon and water until well blended; stir into beef mixture. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in sour cream and heat through (do not boil).
Spread mashed potatoes over the top; sprinkle with cheese. Cover and cook until potatoes are heated through and cheese is melted.
Chicken Biscuit Skillet
Total time: 30 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1/3 cup chopped onion
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted
• 1/4 cup fat-free milk
• 1/8 teaspoon pepper
• 2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast
• 2 cups frozen peas and carrots (about 10 ounces), thawed
• 1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, quartered
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 2-3 minutes.
In a small bowl, mix flour, broth, milk and pepper until smooth; stir into pan. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Add the chicken and peas and carrots; heat through. Arrange biscuits over stew. Bake until biscuits are golden brown, 15-20 minutes.
Slow-Cooker Mac and Cheese
Makes: 10 servings
Ingredients
• 1 package (16 ounces) elbow macaroni
• 1/2 cup butter, melted
• 4 cups Kerrygold shredded cheddar cheese, divided
• 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
• 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
• 1 cup 2% milk
• 2 large eggs, beaten
• 1/8 teaspoon paprika
Directions
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Place in a 5-quart. slow cooker; add butter. In a large bowl, mix 3 cups cheese, evaporated milk, condensed soup, 2% milk and eggs. Pour over macaroni mixture; stir to combine. Cook, covered, on low for 3-1/2 to 4 hours or until a thermometer reads at least 160 degrees.
Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cook, covered, on low until cheese is melted, 15-20 minutes longer. Sprinkle with paprika.
