DECATUR — Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is hosting Butterflies & Friends Fun Day 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can explore and learn about the world of pollinators, including bats, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, bees and more. There will be crafts, story time, guest speakers and lots of fun, hands-on activities.
Professional beekeeper, Don Warren, will speak about the bee life cycle, types of bees, how they work together as a colony, how and why to keep them, and what we can do to protect them.
Allyson Shabel with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will speak on native pollinators, ways to attract them to your landscape and planning a pollinator garden.
Vicky Smith of A-Z Animals will speak on all things bats in her “Batty about Bats” program. She will even have a live bat for guests to see!
Visit cookmuseum.org/calendar for more information.
Cook Museum of Natural Science, 133 Fourth Ave. NE in Decatur, opened to the public June 7, 2019. The museum contains 62,000 square feet of exhibit galleries which include a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, an immersive cave, an interactive sand table, live animals, Museum Store and the first Nature’s Table café in Alabama.
