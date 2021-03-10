An upcoming cornhole tournament aims to raise funds in the fight against cancer.
County for a Cure, Limestone County’s American Cancer Society Relay for Life team, has scheduled the 2021 Cornhole for a Cure tournament, presented by Grayson Carter & Son Contracting Inc., for Saturday, April 17. A rain date is set for Sunday, April 18.
Sign-in registrations and open courts begin at 11 a.m., and the tournament starts at noon.
The tournament will be held at Lucy’s BARge, located at 6049 Bay Village Drive, on the Tennessee River.
The cost to enter is $50 per team of two. There is $1,000 in prize money up for grabs.
County for a Cure team captain Tammy Waddell is looking forward to the tournament being held on the water this year.
“I would like to thank the great folks of Lucy’s BARge for allowing the tournament to take place at their beautiful location,” Waddell said.
Williamson also thanked Lucy’s BARge and Grayson Carter & Son Contracting Inc. for their support and said she is glad the tournament continues to grow.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Email County for a Cure team captain Michelle Williamson at michelle.williamson@limestonecounty-al.gov to pre-register for the event.
