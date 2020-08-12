The 28th annual Ardmore Crape Myrtle Festival, hosted by the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, Aug. 22. The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at John Barnes Park, 30515 Ardmore Ridge Road in Ardmore, Tennessee.
Admission to the festival is free. Organizers said it will be an outdoor celebration of the Ardmore community. The Crape Myrtle Festival will offer live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, festival food and of course, all types and colors of crape myrtles.
The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber serves two states, four counties, and one community. The chamber promotes economic development, quality of life and education in the greater Ardmore area.
“The festival is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come out and support our chamber and see some wonderful crafts and experience our local culture,” said Yolandia Eubanks, director of the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers expect more than 40 vendors. Some of the festival’s new vendors include Dixie Wreaths by Marypat and Jim’s Woodturning. Dixie Wreaths by Marypat brings unique handmade wreaths and farmhouse décor while Jim’s Woodturning will have an assortment of wood-turned items including bowls, birdhouses and more.
Chamber organizers said they are taking COVID-19 precautions to keep attendees safe. Some of the precautions include having hand sanitizing stations set up around the festival, spreading out vendor booths due to social distancing, having a one way walking path that will be enforced and encouraging attendees to wear masks.
Visit https://greaterardmorechamber.com/crape-myrtle-festival/ to learn more about the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and the Crape Myrtle Festival.
