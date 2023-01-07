With our recent bout of horribly cold, snowy, and icy situational weather and celebrating our first anniversary alone, I’m reminded of my own honeymoon in a blizzard — a real one — not what most southerners ever experience.
Of course, in 1964 meteorologists didn’t have the technology of our day. Often, old farmers were better predictors of storms a brewing — or anyone with arthritis or a bunion.
We were married in the small community church my family attended in southeastern Michigan by the pastor, whose daughter is still one of my dearest friends.
The weather was cold, naturally. Following our early evening ceremony, we headed to the reception. It was beginning to spit glorious snowflakes — the kind where you can see beautiful, lacy patterns as they drift gracefully downward.
By the time we left the reception, changed into my going away outfit, and retrieved our well-hidden car from pranksters; there was a good covering of snow.
Our plan was to drive to just south of the Mackinaw Bridge, which connected the two peninsulas. Y’all know what is said about best laid plans. By the time we got onto the big highway, the snow was blowing, drifting, and falling so heavily it created a white out. We could barely see the headlights coming at us so we pulled off at the next exit and looked for a place to weather out the storm.
We stopped at a small diner for hamburgers because we were too anxious to eat prior. Hubby reached into his pocket for some change; his hand emerged full of rice — yes, they really covered us with it! The manager gave him a knowing wink.
We checked into the Stage Stop Inn near Ann Arbor: small, individual brick lodgings with a bedroom, cozy sitting area and bathroom. Having driven past it numerous times, we both considered it a very charming setting. Years before, it had been used as a layover for actual stagecoach passengers.
He parked and took our little overnight bags in — we traveled much lighter back in those days. Hubby came back to the car for me and carried me over the threshold. (Sigh) Stomping the snow off our shoes, it was warm and toasty inside versus the blinding, bitter, blowing snow and howling winds outside.
We warmed up and got as comfortable as a new bride could. He surprised me with two stemmed glasses and a bottle of champagne, new to my palate. Oh, he was a romantic devil — but the bubbly didn’t impress either of us. I declared it was like drinking vinegar, and he concurred.
Then despite my nervousness, we retired for our first night.
The next morning we awoke late and famished. The day was calm and bright. Looking out the window, he called me over to take a peak. I asked, “is that our car?”
He nodded. Our 1958 Impala was buried in snow — literally. Not a speck of blue could be seen. Snow covered the rooftop and had drifted up past the door handles and part way onto the side windows. It was at least waist high in the lowest spots.
He decided not to let me out in that mess, so he gallantly bundled up as well as he could and broke a deep path through the snow to the diner for a takeout breakfast. He was nearly frozen when he returned, but it was cold enough that the snow brushed right off and didn’t leave him soaked.
Over breakfast plans changed. No Yupper this trip. The little diner nourished us that first full day as man and wife. By the next morning the parking lot had been cleared, well somewhat anyway, and traffic was moving again.
The second day, we ventured out, once he finally dug out the car with a borrowed shovel. We shopped a little for Christmas gifts and things for our first home, ate out, and just poked around the area. It was bitterly cold, and darkness fell early on that shortest day of the year so we returned to our little haven.
We spent the next couple of days similarly and then decided to head to our first little rental house before Christmas Eve. Fortunately, the landlord had cleared out the drive for us and shoveled a path to the door.
Family had delivered our wedding gifts, and my little country town classmates had set up a Christmas tree all decorated and ready to be lit as a gift to us, to my delight. There was a little mistletoe kissing ball hanging from the light fixture with a little pixie. We kissed under it. I still display the elf every Christmas, named Herbie by our kids.
Weather couldn’t spoil a honeymoon for young lovers, and our first blizzard together was certainly not the worst!
