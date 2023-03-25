Recently, a flock of my hen friends were out for lunch — a needed and welcome break for each of us. One of them asked a question that caught me off guard. “Are you still missing your husband?”
Unruffled and striving to maintain dignity, I calmly replied, “Until my very last breath! After 58 years of marriage, there will never be a day that he isn’t missed!”
Single lady that she is, it still was unexpected. Bob and I were close — until dementia robbed us. We shared everything: he truly was my best friend, the love of my life, companion, sweetheart, and the only man to share intimacy with.
How can one explain nearly six decades of companionship, support, passion, compassion, and mostly putting my needs ahead of his own? There’s not room in this entire newspaper, let alone one column, but here is my feeble attempt.
In a sense, we grew up together. While many couples grow in different directions, we grew together. Oh, we grew individually, too, and encouraged one another to do so. We were not joined at the hip, but we were joined at the heart and mind.
We were not codependent — talk about unhealthy. Having our own interests, friends, and pursuits as well as many things in common, we cherished time together. It was a good, working relationship. We developed a gold bond trust as we became more secure during the early years in our commitment to one another.
After lunch, I went by the cemetery — my usual visit is to talk to him, though, of course, he isn’t there, and I talk to him frequently wherever I am. This time it was different.
Blubbering as I poured my heart out and quivering, the sudden reality struck me that finally I was fully processing my loss. At first I was too ill, then too busy to really give in to the necessary grief process. That journey has pretty much been on hold, as my focus has been to fully recover physically before opening the floodgate of emotions.
Well, the dam burst. Not that these were my first tears since his passing, but somehow I had managed to keep them at bay enough to control them.
This became an extremely emotional week and the loneliest time of my life. How do you explain what it is like to share your lifetime with another person? Only someone who has done that can begin to comprehend.
There are so many aspects to the way things unfolded a year ago. I could write volumes but won’t — not now.
One thing I do know. My husband could not have coped had the Lord taken me home first. It’s a blessing that he wasn’t left alone. Anyone close to him can attest to that. He literally sacrificed his very life for me.
The doctors did not expect me to pull through. Whether someone told him that or he surmised it on his own, he made the sudden decision to stop eating and drinking.
Somewhere in his mental fog, he understood that in order for me to get well and strong again, that caring for him was wearing me down. “Greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13
He, my very best mortal friend, did precisely that.
As I worked hard and steady at recovering and regaining strength and stamina, it brought a tear to my eye each time as those memories came up during the hard task of regaining some level of independence.
No one can speak of true love without having experienced it. Not everyone gets that opportunity in this world, but we did. Together we went through thick and thin, hard times, crises, losses, and so much more. There wasn’t anything we couldn’t get through side by side, while seeking divine help.
My memories are filled with laughter, joy, smiles, and passion, too.
A niece, recently widowed herself, told me that we were the perfect couple, because no matter what was thrown at us, we always came through together and stronger. We were the best example of a marriage to her and others — her words, not mine.
Far from perfect, we became good forgivers and encouragers.
He didn’t have to go through the agony of burying me and remaining alone. Thank God for that, because only a wife is capable of understanding how he would have suffered.
True love is not romanticism or sex. It doesn’t have much to do with physical attraction or the lust our society has mistaken for love.
True love is linked to work, complement, care, and concern of two genuinely committed people. That’s the best explanation I can offer.
