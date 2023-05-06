Happiness: Is it really so elusive? I mean, there are some folks who actually thrive on misery — and they want you on board with them. Is that because they don’t want to, can’t define it, or simply don’t understand what it is nor the basic recipe to create it?
It requires no particular skill to be unhappy — anyone can do it — but it does require courage, effort, and struggle to succeed at being happy — and perhaps an attitude adjustment.
Each of us is as unique as our personalities are. We differ like the stars in a midnight sky. Some twinkle while others fade. Some play peek-a-boo while others take center stage.
Happiness is like that, in my observation and experience. Fortunately, for those close to me happiness is my forte. It honestly doesn’t require much for me to feel happy, though many require more and more of whatever they imagine it is that still eludes them.
Happiness is not having everything your way all the time. It’s not a bump free road. It’s not for sale. It can’t be bought — not even online — nor bartered for. Nobody else can make you happy. It’s a choice each of us must make. It comes from within.
We cannot micromanage every thought, conversation, or action of others. We can only change ourselves. That requires flexibility. As we learn to extend grace to others, we also extend it to ourselves. We must allow ourselves to become happy — without roadblocks.
Like us, God wants His children to be happy, but sometimes we must become so miserable that we have nowhere else to go but to Him. Then we begin to learn what happiness consists of. It’s a road filled with joy and sorrow while still being able to enjoy the journey. It’s not a destination — rather it’s an attitude of gratitude that blesses us with an abundant life regardless of unmet financial or other goals.
While happiness is your choice, the realization that nobody can take it from us begins to take form. Who is your most hated enemy? Too often it is me! My harshest critic, I am the one who tells me repeatedly that I am not now — nor ever will be — enough. The one who beats me up for every little slip I make, who compels feelings of doubt and poor self-worth and expounds on each minute error, is me.
While it’s true that most of us have at least an enemy or two (usually the result of jealousy) the scariest one to be on guard for is oneself.
We can be brutal. At least most enemies will express mindless criticism behind our backs and out of sight; however, we refuse to do that ourselves. Oh, no, we must tell ourselves repeatedly the barren truth of each foible and flaw.
Oh, yes. That first, last, most consistent, and most damaging of enemies is relentless. They never give us a break. And if, by chance, they let slip a compliment, it’s usually part of their destructive plan to thwart our progress by exchanging it temporarily with an ego of pride and boasting rarely welcomed by anyone else.
But, when we can battle that notorious enemy straight on, revealing their low-down, dirty, rotten scheme to keep us just enough off course to never reach our desired destination — then and only then can we actually grasp the gold ring which brings lasting joy, peace, and happiness.
Each new day we are given requires us to make a choice, often before slipping out beneath the bedcover. Hmm, let’s see, today I could wallow in pity and hopelessness, certain that nothing will ever work out for me or I can put on my Big Girl Pants, choose to be positive and productive, and be a source of inspiration for everyone around me, including myself.
I choose the latter. Oh, of course everyone has a pitiful day now and then. When we digress on memories of days gone by, focus on past hurts non productively and simply need to have a good cry. Grief and disappointments will do that to you.
Just dry your eyes and move on. Silence that inner voice that is a liar. Achieve what you want to, and do it with the flair only you can give it.
Recognize your uniqueness in all the world and glory in it. Who wants to be a clone anyway? Not me, certainly. Besides, this world isn’t ready for a duplicate of me and may never be after I’m long gone. I’m an original, and my wish for you is the same.
If you’re not genuinely happy, then snap to it — creating happiness is your job alone.
To be continued …
