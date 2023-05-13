Last week, we defined what happiness wasn’t as well as what it is.
Sometimes things happen to us that are horrible, painful, and assuredly unfair — but on reflection we can discover that without overcoming such obstacles we might never have realized our strength, willpower, heart, or potential.
We choose. We can become bitter or better. Please embrace the latter. Each morning we’re given one more chance, so use it to make a difference, touch a heart, encourage a mind, inspire a soul and appreciate the exquisiteness of utter joy.
No one is immune from difficulties. Nobody lives in a bubble of comfort all the time. We are given a life — whether it is good or bad depends much more on our attitude than our circumstances.
Often, we feel rejected and alone. We feel that way when we allow experiences to fester, but God promised that we are never alone. We simply need to recognize His hand in our lives.
When you think you’re having a hard day, think about the worst day of your life. Did you have to bury a loved one today? If not, then today is better than when you did.
Greatness as a human being doesn’t come when things always go well. True virtue comes during the tests, disappointments, and hard knocks. Without having been in the pit of the deepest valley we cannot appreciate the magnificence of the mountain top.
Use lessons from hard times to forge ahead in the future. It was smack dab in the middle of Job’s darkest hour, when he didn’t think it would ever work out that God told him, “I will fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy” (Job 8:21).
Job was doubtful, as are we. But breakthroughs will come with healing and laughter. It will be so amazingly extraordinary that you might be overwhelmed. He can turn our mourning into dancing and our sorrow into joy.
I love this quote by Lilias Trotter: “He didn’t promise us ease and comfort — but He did promise joy, which we may have in the midst of any weight or heaviness which may be ours to bear.”
No doubt — life can be hard, but look for the light at the end of the tunnel. There is always something good, regardless of how bad it seems.
Positivity is the antidote for negativity and leads to a better life. Failure is merely a learning experience.
One cannot imagine the awful things that have been spoken harshly to me through the decades, but what I tell myself is the most important. It’s the voice to listen to. It tells me to treat others the way I wish to be treated.
Kindness and giving are strengths, not weaknesses. Others will remember how you made them feel.
This is what I call MaryLouology. There will always be things to complain about — things that don’t go quite right. We can spend our days feeling sad, alone, misunderstood, and unwanted. But, that isn’t the journey you hoped for, nor is it the path God wants us to take.
I invite you to walk confidently and joyfully. Yes, the road has bumps, detours, and some hazards, but don’t focus on them. Look for the happiness prepared for you in each and every step. The path leads to your final destination. If you desire peace, then be of good cheer.
There is no situation that cannot be made worse by whining about it. Look for the good, and follow the joyful roadmap prepared for you.
We are commanded to forgive all others if we want to be forgiven. That also means that we each deserve to be treated well, especially by ourselves. An old cartoon strip once said, “I have seen the enemy … and he is us.” We are the most despicable adversary we face.
My brain rarely slows down. It’s taken a lifetime to learn how to be present and delight in each and every moment. Yes, my mind is full — but I’ve always learned to be mindful.
Each morning I awake and decide whether to be in a good mood or not.
Each time something bad happens, I embrace whether to become a victim or a victor.
Each time someone comes complaining, I point out a positive angle.
That is what life is about — choices. I choose to be happy. Cut away the clutter and distractions. Each situation is a choice. Each reaction is a choice. How others affect my mood is up to me. The bottom line is that we choose how we live — I choose joy.
Today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday. And never forget who holds the key to your happiness — you, and you alone!
