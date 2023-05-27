Have you ever been plagued by inner ear issues? Very quickly, we surmise that our center is just a tad — or lots more — off.
It throws your whole body out of whack. Mine have frequently been accompanied by vertigo. In other words, not only is my balance derailed but simply moving my eyeballs without moving my head the slightest can send waves of dizziness and room-spinning nausea. My entire illusion of control is out of control.
Suddenly your center — the very being of your physical body — shifts from its spot. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to stay sharp when your very core continuously shifts and morphs into other spots like a giant amoeba — ever changing.
Just as we make the adjustment and begin to alter and cope with the changes, boom! It rearranges itself, and here we go again.
Life is a lot like that. At my age, reflecting over my lifetime — and too many lessons to count learned the hard way — it’s plain to see that my center has failed to stay put, especially during the most difficult tests.
If I had it do over again — in this famous phrase there is that big little word — this is what I would change …
Oh how I wish I had found my center sooner. It remained fluid, depending not only on current circumstances but upon the people I held dearest. Well, that’s not entirely true. Too often, before I figured out who I really was, I allowed the opinion of others — real or imagined — to control too much of my time, energy, actions, words and thoughts.
Oh, I tried — believe me I did — to figure out who I was and what I stood for. Unfortunately, most of my time was spent striving to gain the approval of others — well everybody when it comes right down to it.
In junior high, I came home in tears because of some mean girl or smart alecky pimple-faced boy. To console me, Mom matter-of-factly said, “Just be yourself” — like it was the simplest thing to do.
Ha! She might as well have told me to reach up and grab hold of the moon. How could I possibly be myself when I was clueless as to who that might be?
As I pondered that, my usual conclusion was that if I were to just be me, I would be in big trouble — starting at home.
That was the dilemma throughout much of my life — who am I? Add to that my worst fears of what my purpose might be and where I was headed, and well, it’s no wonder youth are filled with angst. With bodies changing overnight while hormones play Russian roulette with our emotions and sense of reason, there’s no way we could recognize our worth.
Then the gangly awkwardness of sudden growth rears its ugly head. Life is hard. Life for a 12-year-old is much harder.
Next came the questions of “what do you want to be when you grow up?” “Are you going to college?” And the list goes on.
Puh-lease, people, I just wanted to get through my monthly visit from Mother Nature without doubling over in pain or suffering the humiliation of staining my clothes at school. And then there was the pimple the size of a county seat smack dab in the middle of my face before my first school dance.
That really shouldn’t have been a concern, because the only boys who wanted to dance with me anyway were about the same height as the triple AAA cups of my training bra.
While some seem to have it together naturally, with never a hint of acne no less, others have to concentrate to button their shirts correctly.
At any rate, eventually I discovered that my heart was the center of my being. Leaning too far in any direction threw that center off kilter. It doesn’t take much.
We lose the ability to make solid decisions. Suddenly, we are in a predicament. First we lean, then fall — fast and hard. It’s easier to avoid that fall than to try and recover from it.
The solution is to figure out how to become recentered. To be consistent and keep that perfect balance will do it. It enables us to balance ourselves and accomplish the things we set out to do.
We feel pushed and shoved every which way, yet we must learn to consistently stay centered — once mastered, it’s priceless. Wrap yourself around a moral compass and hang on for dear life through the whole ride.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said it best, “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” Ain’t it the truth?
So, what is your center?
