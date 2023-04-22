Do you fear death? Or are you afraid to live? Often they go hand in hand. Living is more than merely existing.
In my youth, all I heard in church was frightening hellfire and brimstone sermons. It wasn’t uncommon for the preacher — or creature, as my baby sister once called one — to scare the stuffins out of me. Going to church with my family only reinforced the guilt trip they kept me on through my upbringing and beyond. A preacher wasn’t needed to add to my lack of esteem and zero self-worth.
Well into adulthood, the dread of bedtime and sleep haunted me. Who wants to close their eyes only to see the image of yourself tormented in that endless fire? That is what my nights consisted of. No matter how much or intense my prayers were, it had been drilled into me that was to be my eternal destiny.
A nameless friend is consumed with similar fears — especially of dying. There are two ways to be happy: change the situation or your mindset. Is it a tragedy or a blessing? It can be both.
Suffering is a gift to those who gain wisdom from it. Pain is hard but the best teacher. If God stretches us beyond our capacity in order to make us stronger and more capable, this is the blessing of seeing the good even in the bad. There is a silver lining in every cloud. He is still writing our story, so we need to stop trying to steal the pen.
God’s will goes unrecognized or unacknowledged. Dwelling on negative thoughts and painful memories rob us of good cheer. Replacing pessimism with childlike optimism, it becomes a virtue that allows us to see God’s merciful hands in the details of our lives.
No judgment here, because Lord knows my quirks and flaws are abundant. We each have to find our own path, but I honestly hope yours includes God and helps you to become a better person. For me, it was like stepping stones to arrive at the place I yearned — to feel God’s love and not only His wrath.
Yes, it’s made me a better person as I strive to live the teachings and doctrines of the faith I embrace.
My fear of dying has been replaced with the pure ecstasy of living. As a recent widow after 58 years of a pretty darned good marriage, others may think it was pure bliss. Anyone who has lived with another person will readily admit that all is not roses and white picket fences.
We had an abundance of highs with our share of lows. My choice could be to woe is me and focus on those hard times, but instead I recall the good times, which were ample. He wasn’t any more perfect than I, but together we accepted one another’s shortcomings as we continued to place the needs of our mate ahead of our own.
The love for my family is as strong as anyone’s. That’s natural. What is not natural is to be so involved in every detail of each adult family member that you fret and have no life of your own. We cannot hope to live vicariously through another.
Left alone, my Bucket List is growing. After all the things meant to kill me, here I stand, if a bit wobbly — defects and foibles intact — but with a heart deluged with gratitude.
As my eyes open each morning, my grateful heart gives thanks to God for one more day to live. Another day for what, you ask? Just one more day to be amazed at the wonder of creation, to know the Son is shining even through the clouds, to accomplish something, to do good for others if only to pray for their needs to be met, to do my best to help another unselfishly in lieu of me.
If sought, joy is found, especially in aiding others. Even from our sickbeds we can utter a prayer on another’s behalf. A quick text or call to let someone know you’re thinking of them can lighten their load.
Living only for self leads to shriveling up, effectively depriving us of life. In serving others, we grow and flourish, in effect rescuing ourselves. Each of us will die, so rejoice and savor life!
It’s OK to feel trepidations about death and its unknown aspects. It’s more than okay to seek for and find ways to live, really live, each day rather than having an endless pity party.
Please don’t fear life and living it to the fullest. So what if all my dreams didn’t come true. There is no fear here — of dying or living. Just do it while there is still time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.