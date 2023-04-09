Holidays — they make us or break us. We either have fond memories of good times or dreaded miserable ones. One thing is certain, as we mature (sounds better than getting old), they change, as does everything else.
Of all the holidays we celebrate, Easter should be the one to bring us the most joy, because it commemorates the hope it ushers in. Though the word itself isn’t found in the scriptures, Christians around the world celebrate Jesus Christ leading the way for His promise, allowing us to be resurrected too, one sweet day.
Missing loved ones mixed with memories of what, in retrospect, were perfect gatherings can be a mite deceptive. For any holiday to come off smoothly with all the traditions, foods, and more we must admit that it was a lot of work for someone. Pulling off a magical day is no small feat.
Change is inevitable whether we embrace it or not, having little to no control. The only thing we can control is our attitude about it.
It’s a choice. Some of us choose to make the best of things — to embrace change, fondly remember and declare fondly past holidays with joy and exuberance. To our dismay, others strive to make themselves and everyone around them as miserable as they perceive themselves to be.
Nothing in my life has been the same since the passing of my husband almost 14 months ago — and nothing will ever be the same since losing our son over 22 years ago. Faith gets us through if we allow it.
The events of that first Easter can bring peace despite the myriad of directions our plans twist and turn while we grieve our losses. That, however, does not mean that we cannot experience joy right here in the present. It’s up to us.
Appreciate and be grateful for what we do have, including fond memories. If my son had survived his freak accident, there is a very good chance he would have become a human vegetable, an option he would have quickly rejected.
Dementia robbed my husband, and me, of who he really was. His last few years were difficult for us as he drifted further away daily into the entangled hodgepodge of jumbled memories. During rare cognitive moments, he expressed sorrow about being merely a shell of the man he once was. Our loving relationship had dwindled and shifted mostly to the foreign roles of caregiver and patient.
Those two men, the most important ones in my life, left indelible prints on my very essence. I choose to honor them and do what my heart of hearts knows they would want for me — to live my life and soak up every moment of joy available.
Easter is the rest of the Christmas story. More people think of and turn to the Savior during the Easter season more than the entire rest of the year. They know the importance of that miraculous event and its impact on each of us.
It fills my heart with such joy in these days of peril and anguish to know that, likely, more than not think of Christ and perhaps even ponder His mission on this earth during this annual celebration.
He brings hope to our dark and lost world as well as to dark and lost souls. Whatever your faith, take time this weekend; every day would be better, to ponder precisely how the resurrection opens doors for your eternal potential.
We have been blessed with so much. Reach out and invite someone else, even a total stranger, to attend an Easter service with you. It will touch and perhaps change both lives.
While secular traditions are fun, especially with children, be sure to take time during the egg hunts, bunny tales, Easter bonnets, and overflowing Easter baskets to teach them the real meaning of Easter and why we celebrate it at all. For me, it eliminates sadness and dread replacing them with hope and peace.
I wept for a friend of my family the other day. On social media she made a post asking for help to celebrate Easter with her young children without getting caught up in any of the “religious garbage.” The replies were equally as disturbing. I couldn’t reply without creating drama, so instead I dropped to my knees and prayed for her, her children, her friends, and so many in this world who are oblivious to the importance of any religious holiday.
Why would anyone want to celebrate a religious holiday without any thought about the reason it’s a holy day in the first place? Do they worship eggs, bunnies, or what?
Words fail me. They don’t have to be, but holidays can be hard.
