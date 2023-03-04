Haven’t we all told that little white lie when asked how we are doing? Oh, I’m just fine! How are you?
If only I had a dollar for each time that’s been my response when feeling nothing resembling fine. If I truly were fine, I would book that Mississippi River cruise.
Thanks to the advice and creativity of a dear friend more than 30 years ago, I can say that while knowing the opposite. Kathy’s acronym for FINE:
Frenzied
Insecure
Neurotic
Exhausted.
Honestly, I’m of the opinion that to think that, as we say FINE in this context, it is much closer to the truth. Truly everyone is dealing with something. Nobody has a problem free life.
Besides, the people we know who truly are interested in, or even have time for, our honest feelings can probably be named on two fingers.
Thus begs the question of how much do I reveal, and who do I really trust with the details of my well (or not so well) being?
As we break down our responses to determine who actually needs to know versus who really cares — other than the loose-tongued gossips who think they should be privy as well and the first to know — deserves a flash of thought. Some folks simply cannot absorb enough details to pass on with their Cheshire cat grins.
Back to the main question, in most cases my reply is a more honest, “I’m doing okay.” or “I’m pretty good for the shape I’m in.” My response might be, “I’m doing pretty well” or “Better than I deserve to be.”
I’ve tried to be creative along the way and sometimes say, “Pretty well considering,” or “Well, I have good days and bad days, which is a good thing, because I used to have bad days and worse days.”
On extreme days, or when someone who genuinely cares to know, I might go into a full blown organ recital.
Typically I am not a complainer and have a pretty upbeat attitude and positive outlook, but I am also sometimes brutally honest.
One lesson life has taught me is that everyone is dealing with challenges. Sometimes it’s a loved one of theirs rather than themselves, but no one is exempt.
It wouldn’t be real life if we didn’t have struggles, trials, detours, and roadblocks. Navigating them seems to benefit us in many ways on our journey through mortality, though we don’t often recognize it at the starting gate.
Social media has created a screen for us to hide our real selves while presenting a public persona that may be downright false. We can share personal information without being an attention seeker. I’m not secretive, nor do I put on airs that my family never has a dilemma.
Don’t get me wrong. A public forum is not the place to air dirty linens or stir the pot, causing it to stink even more. Choose authenticity without creating drama.
From childhood, I’ve been told that life is like bananas — both the good and the bad seem to come in bunches. For the last couple of years, mine has been more like an enormous bunch of grapes, since there are many more bites of fruit on the massive clump.
When things go wrong — and they will — or when we face disappointment — and we will — it is just one more banana.
My email tagline is, “Sometimes He calms the storm; other times He allows the storm to rage and calms the Child.” There was never a truer statement. There is rarely a reason to panic.
Often we receive help, even divine help, when we seek it, but just as commonly we find instead the peace, joy, and serenity to aid us as we endure the difficult road to the end.
We never need to feel that we’re being dishonest when we say that we are fine — or whatever word we use to describe our current circumstance. As we place our trust and faith securely in the Master of the Universe we can learn and deeply know that we are fine for we rest upon the Rock. Our house is built on that sure foundation rather than shifting sand.
We can stand boldly and testify that we are okay, good, fine, great, just peachy (despite a little fuzzy), or blessed.
In the end we can say with conviction that we are F.I.N.E. and mean it in various ways. Honestly, there are none who want to hear us constantly murmur and snivel. There is no situation where griping helps but instead makes a bad situation worse. However, if you persist to whine, at least offer a bit of cheese to go along with it. You can have a bad day and still have a good life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.