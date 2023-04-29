Silence is golden, they say — even as the decibels of our world perpetually increase. Whether traffic noises or the sounds of nature, striving for quiet, solitude, and peace fills a longing within my breast.
Ready for church, I sat on my ever present stool at the kitchen sink, washing my breakfast dishes. Lately I’ve rediscovered having a song in my heart — as well as my head and throat. More of my time is spent humming or singing anything and everything triggered by some far away memory or another.
This morning, I quietly sang and noticed the chittering of a nearby squirrel almost in sync. Finely attuning my attention to that sound, the birds began to orchestrate a symphony. The myriad species at the feeders are astounding.
Watching from my perch out two windows, one straight ahead and one to my left, there is a pair of Carolina Wrens still gathering bits and scraps for their nest. A pair of bluebirds occupies a birdhouse on the porch.
A tufted titmouse sits on the feeder while mourning doves peck at the ground below. A Red-bellied woodpecker hammers at the Bradford pear as squirrels chase one another up and down trees.
Everything is green and lush. Flowers take their turns to bloom — my favorite being bleeding hearts, as the iris and roses demand attention in full and glorious gala.
Watching the blue sky as leaves and limbs rustle and sway in the wind as the wind chimes peal softly and melodically — this is solace. This is peace.
Wringing out the dishcloth in my hands, it dawned on me that I had neither turned on the television nor radio for days. In fact, I cannot remember the last time I had. Was it earlier this week? Perhaps it was last week — or the week before. Junk or depressing news is no longer part of my days.
Time pauses in such moments. The solitude and quietness prevailing in my home are welcome visitors. They invite and deliver harmony.
The difference between loneliness and being alone are distinct. I’ve felt very lonely in a crowd — even when everyone is an acquaintance. Being alone gives my ever-racing mind time to sort through thoughts as I pick and choose which ones to ponder and embrace.
The steady tick of the grandfather clock brings far away memories of my childhood at the home of my grandmother. My uncle had gifted her with a cuckoo clock from the Black Forest in Germany after his stint in the army. It was a comfort to me then just as the quarter hour melodies and hourly chimes from my own treasured clock are now.
