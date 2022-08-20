Newborn calf, Kelly, had this mama’s maternal instinct on high alert. She spent almost 100 percent of her time laying by the fence, apparently sleeping for days.
Grandson, Robbie, repeatedly assured me that she was doing the normal thing. Maybe I’m just more familiar with horses, which seem to enter this world at a trot or gallop.
Concerned that she was dehydrating in the hot, humid weather, and only observing her nursing one time, the reassurances came that this was typical, especially during the hot summer. That didn’t stop me from praying for the sweet baby.
Still lethargic after six days, Robbie sent me the sweetest video of her running and bucking all over the pasture. She left her newfound friend, Minnie, in the dust. Whew! What a relief.
Later, Robbie and his family joined me for miniature golf and ice cream at a favorite nearby spot. It would likely be our last evening together until Christmas, so my soul soaked up every delectable minute of it.
When they picked me up at my little brother Larry’s, the comedian, the whole family enjoyed both his and their entertaining ways. The young boys started telling their “Yo’ Mama” jokes and lil’ brother stumped them with this:
If the Papa bull ate three bales of hay and the Baby bull ate one bale of hay, how many bales of hay did the Mama bull eat? Keep reading for the big reveal, if you don’t already know the answer.
Brother Larry has two dogs, Junebug and Tillie, who are really old. Little Midge tried getting her attention, so I informed her that Tillie was nearly blind and almost deaf.
Midge exclaimed, “Then get her some glasses and a hearing aid, like my other grandma had!”
If it were only that easy … meanwhile, I had a treat for Tom. Last week he went shopping with us and bought a huge pack of sugar-free (good boy) chewing gum only to get home and realize he had not gotten the spearmint flavor he wanted. It was darned old Doublemint — making him extra generous about sharing it with his siblings.
If he thanked me once, he thanked me a dozen times. These children are extremely generous as well as grateful. Many adults could learn valuable lessons by emulating them.
After a hilarious game of miniature golf, we ordered ice cream from the dairy next door — my treat. While eating our treats on an idyllic summer evening, a life-flight helicopter flew directly overhead. I always whisper a prayer, but Midge became very animated and shouted repeatedly, “It’s a hoppercopper!”
Interrupting her revery, I said, “A what?”
She animatedly responded with “A hoppercopper! A hoppercopper! A hoppercopper!”
Correcting her I said, “It’s a helicopter.”
Her matter of fact response was, “That’s what Daddy says, but I can’t say that so I call it a hoppercopper.”
Whispering to Jack, loudly enough that everyone at our table heard, I cautioned him not to look at those pretty girls in the line. Of course, this elicited teasing from younger brother Tom as well as watching Jack’s eyes wander and smile at the young ladies. It was such fun, teasing one another.
Just as we were preparing to leave, a vehicle pulled in that caught Midge’s attention as well. It was a new pink Jeep driven by a gorgeous tanned blond. She said, “Look! It’s Barbie in her pink Jeep!” so of course Daddy carried her over to speak with the driver telling her how much she loved her real Barbie Jeep.
The joy on her face, as well as the driver’s, was a beautiful moment to lock in the old memory bank.
When we arrived back at my brother’s, the kids headed for the backyard playground (for his own young grandchildren) while Mommy and Daddy admired the ’67 Chevelle he is completely restoring in his garage.
Jack took that opportunity to seek me out in private, pulled his wallet from his back pocket and took a few bills out handing them toward me. “Grandmam, I don’t think it’s fair for you to pay for everything, so I want to repay you for my ice cream.”
Fighting back a tear, I convinced him that it was indeed my pleasure to treat them. He made another attempt, but standing firm he finally promised me he would save that for himself.
These kids touch my heart with their genuine generosity, gratitude, kindness, and consideration for others.
Oh, the answer to the riddle is none ... because there is no such thing as a Mama bull. She’s a cow!
Whether human or not, this old woman surely loves kids, Kelly the calf or even the chevre variety.
