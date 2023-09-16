It’s concerning that a generation of well-meaning parents has made life so easy for their children, that as they become adults and life happens, their capacity to handle things is vastly underdeveloped. Many adults are overwhelmed with few demands on their life. In the process of giving your kids what you never had, don’t forget to help them develop what you did have such as work ethic, drive, initiative, grit, tenacity and gratitude. These values are needed to be healthy and whole adults. Some things are developed through adversity.
We can witness households after another where the children make all the choices for the entire family and the adults never question it. They are of the mindset that they are only little once, I don’t want to deprive them of fun, because when they are adults they will have to work to earn their way. Hmmm. It makes me wonder who all these young adults are living in their parents’ homes and basements until their mid-forties or beyond and never creating a life for themselves.
Let’s be honest. The majority of parents have made it too easy for their children to simply never move on — or out. It’s time to cut the apron strings — as well as the purse strings — to ensure that they become responsible adults capable of taking care of themselves.
What are they waiting for? For us to croak and soak up an inheritance?
Lou Holtz, football coach was asked what the difference was between kids today and 50 years ago. He answered, “Simple. Today’s players talk about rights and privileges. And the players 50 years ago talked about obligations and responsibilities.” This is an apt description of our current society in a nutshell.
A few days ago, a friend sent me an awesome talk to listen to and read. Written in 1971 by Ezra Taft Benson, it called, Satan’s Thrust — Youth.
Two parts stood out to me and were my main focus of study. I feel compelled to share them with you. It is truer today than it was 52 years ago.
“Most of these heroes being glamorized today are no longer noble, accomplished, humble or righteous. From various media — especially the youth sections — we learn that they are lewd, obscene, immoral, avaricious and, in some cases, even cruel. It is the very lifestyle we are here to avoid that is paraded before our young people by their celebrated peers. To deflect the admiration of youth from these ugly examples of life, we must start young. The care and feeding of children must include equal concern for their emotional lives as well as their physical, spiritual and intellectual lives. For young people to be in the world but not of the world has never been more difficult than today. But this burden must be shared by the parents.”
“Tolerance is a word valuable in the service of Satan. Alexander Pope warned 200 years ago that vice is a monster of so frightful mien as to be hated but needs to be seen; Yet seen too oft, familiar with her face, We first endure, then pity, then embrace.” — An Essay on Man
If you have an opinion, please know why. Don’t sway to match your companions.
A high school principal once told of youth who wanted to know what they could do and where they could go.
His response was; “Go home, mow the lawn, wash the windows, learn to cook and more. Your town doesn’t owe you recreation and your parents don’t owe you fun.
“The world doesn’t owe you a living but you owe the world something: your time, energy and talent. Grow up and stop crying. Get out of your dream world and develop a back bone not a wishbone.
“You’re important and needed so be responsible. Start doing something now. Adults just don’t happen accidentally. You are the one who makes it happen, so get with it.”
A few years ago, we met halfway to return a great grandson to his mother. He pitched a fit for a specific cold drink. She borrowed the right change from a stranger, dropped the coins in the machine and he got what he wanted on the spot.
She looked at me and said, “As long as he’s happy, that’s all that’s important.”
Knowing better but not having the ability to shut up, certainly my eyeballs did a 360 degrees, and I said, “No. Your job is to create an independent, productive adult — not an entitled, spoiled brat.”
Thinking I should apologize, she was in deep thought and then said, “I need to help him learn better.” Today, he is an awesome, successful young man with responsibilities, respect and so much more.
The future generation is up to us.
