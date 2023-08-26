My typical smile and upbeat attitude are missing in action. Yes, I’m feeling forsaken, desolate and alone.
Grief does that. Unanticipated life changes do that. Old age does that and so does losing more peers than remain.
In the two weeks since my return from a two-month journey, I have lost three local peers and another schoolmate.
Today, I’m in pity party mode. Oh, it won’t last. I won’t let it, but just for today, I’m feeling blue, lost in more ways than I thought possible and just plain down and out.
My spark is gone. Not to worry — I’ll fan that tiniest glimmer of an ember into a flame once again — just not today.
After a delightfully lovely trip where everyone treated me like the Queen Mother — honestly they did — here I sit, alone with no one to take care of. I returned to the emptiness and quiet of home — a first for me. Even our beloved pet crossed the rainbow bridge last fall, so there was no one to need me — another first.
Simply taking care of daily business, my motivation has pulled a disappearing act.
For the first time in my life, there is no one to take care of except me. As the eldest child, some of my earliest memories are caring for younger siblings or fetching for someone.
Now there isn’t even a critter to need me.
At least the problem has been pin-pointed, and that is half the battle, right?
But, what do I do about it? No longer known as the Energizer Bunny I once was, my low energy level is running a close second to immobility in competition.
Oh, there are a bajillion things I could do if I were in the mood. I’m just not.
Many decades ago, I made the statement that I would never live long enough to become bored. Well, I’m not bored. I’m stuck in a rut. And, frankly, it’s quite comfortable here for the time being. Or maybe it’s not.
It is time for me to climb out and get on with the business of living — while I still can.
The Lord didn’t give me extra time to wallow in self-pity and idleness, yet there is something comforting about taking my leisure to do just that — at least for a brief spell.
Who knows what that spark will bring when it reignites?
There are so many things that interest me to do, accomplish, see and learn, so I’m calling a truce. I will give myself a couple more days maximum to wallow and then, look out world, here I come.
I’ll be back, but first I need to work through the throes of grief that overwhelm me. August is a particularly difficult month with too many sad memories and losses to list.
Merle Haggard used to sing a song about “if we make it to December.” Well, for me, if I can hang on until September, everything’s going to be alright.
Let me sulk, weep and mourn. It will soon be over, as each day the calendar turns over a new leaf.
Grief is a vague affair. It’s absolutely necessary, but not fun nor easy. Memories fill my waking moments and sometimes night dreams, too. Oh, how blessed it is to have a memory bank filled with good times, giggles, laughs, smiles, reminiscing events to infinity and beyond.
It is simultaneously a blessing and a curse — just like my memory for detail. Of course, no relationships were perfect. None are. But, oh they were so good. The good always outweighed the bad — a perfect blend that fills and overflows my recollections.
Oh, how I miss the good old days. Wouldn’t we all like to relive some of the best moments and experiences of our lives? Of course, and that is what an excellent memory can almost succeed in accomplishing. Almost, I say, because the only things missing are the sights, sounds, smells, tastes, touch and feel of those magical fleeting moments.
If you love someone, don’t waste a single minute. Let them know right now how much you care, because if you don’t, the chance may never present itself again.
One thing I know is that there are no regrets for me. Always be cautious of the last words spoken … because they truly may be just that. Don’t gamble an outcome that you may never correct to witness again.
Let me wallow just a bit while trying not to eat every bite in the pantry and fridge before I come to my senses and eat to live instead of live to eat. With any luck, perhaps a bit of weight might vanish with the blues.
