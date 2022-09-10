Each and every day we awake is a gift. We have one more chance to experience joy and make a difference for another human being — or a day to waste and dwindle away without doing any good for anyone.
In church we sing a hymn titled, “Have I Done Any Good in the World Today?”
Ponder that for a minute. Of course, there are days when the best thing to do is to recuperate, rest, and recover, and those days are never wasted — unless we allow ourselves to merely become lazy with excuses to justify our inactivity and involvement as the earth continues to turn on its axis as our days fly by.
Especially by the time you reach my age, many things have changed. I’ve lost some of the most important people to me. I’ve experienced life changing event, including serious illness, death of loved ones, struggles with lack of energy and motivation, a house fire, storms, and financial setbacks to name a few.
Life is fragile. Unless we acknowledge that, it will pass before our eyes far too soon, so make a real effort to have meaningful experiences with the time you have left. How I wish I had known this deeply long ago.
Take the trip. Spend the money. Eat the cake. Say “I love you” with abandon, because we never know when it will have been our last chance. So, if I haven’t told you that lately, I’ll say it now. Many people need to hear those words.
“On the Day I Die,” was written by an unknown author, and here is a brief paraphrased version of these thoughts. Please read it and then read it again.
On the Day I Die
On the day I die, a lot will happen. The world will be busy. Important appointments will be left unattended. Plans made will never happen. A calendar is no longer relevant.
The material things I chased, guarded, and treasured will be left in the hands of others to care for — or more likely to discard.
The burden of my critics will cease to sting. Notifications, texts, and calls will go unanswered. Urgency will be quieted. Nagging regrets will be resigned to the past, where they should have been anyway.
Every superficial worry about my body, waistline, hairline, or frown lines will fade away. Anxieties that stole my sleep will be rendered powerless.
The deepest mysteries of life and death will be clarified at last.
This will certainly be true on the day that I die. Yet, for as much as will happen on that day, one more thing will happen.
On the day I die, the few people who really know and truly love me will grieve deeply. They will feel a void. They will feel cheated. They will not feel ready. They will feel as though a part of them has died as well.
On that day, more than anything in the world they will want more time with me. I know this from those I love and grieve over. And so, knowing this, while I am still alive, I will try to remember that my time is finite, fleeting, and so very precious — and I’ll do my best not to waste a second of it.
Don’t squander a priceless moment worrying about all the other things that will happen on the day I die, because many are not my concern or beyond my control.
Those other things have an insidious way of keeping you from living; vying for your attention and competing for your affections. They rob you of joy in this unrepeatable, uncontainable, ever-evaporating NOW with those who love you and want only to share it with you.
Yes, you and I will die one day. But before that day comes, let us live.
Dance while you can. It’s easy to waste much daylight in the days before you die.
Don’t let your life be stolen every day, by all you’ve been led to believe matters, because on the day you die — the fact is that most of it simply won’t.
The opinion of others will no longer matter. The grief for me will be brief, and then they will go on with their lives.
Make amends while there is still time. Make that call or visit. Be generous with your resources.
Eat the cake! After all, it’s somebody-some-where’s birthday. Splurge on tickets to that concert. Buy the things that bring you joy. Tell the truth and speak your mind.
Make every single day count. Experience joy, peace, calm. Let the sun warm your skin. Breathe slowly and deeply, and trust God and His plan. Only He can turn your test into a Testimony, your mess into a Message and your trial into Triumph!
