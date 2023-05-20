It’s taken a lifetime to arrive, yet here I am in all my wrinkled glory. However you describe it, it boils to being officially old.
Despite outward signs, within this worn shell lies a young, vital woman. Always the realist, there is still hope and an ever growing Bucket List.
On reflection, awareness reveals that I have more past than future. It’s much like a bowl of fresh, succulent strawberries that we quickly gobble down until there are but a few left. It’s only then that we choose to truly savor each delectable bit.
My time is now too valuable to waste on mundane, lengthy, droning conversations about others or drama with little to no substance.
There are those advanced beyond my years that still lack maturity despite their chronological age. Their continuous quest for fun, laughter and pleasure without an iota of meaning or purpose bewilders me.
It’s unacceptable to consider that my purpose is simply to live it up rather than to leave a mark or path filled with small kindnesses, compassion, concern and service in hopes of leaving others better than I found them.
Confucius said, “We have two lives and the second begins when you realize you only have one.”
One little ditty goes something like this: You’re young ‘til you’re old, you love ‘til you don’t; you laugh ‘til you cry and you breathe ‘til you stop. So live, love, laugh and breathe while you can.
Have you ever felt like you’re slowly fading and disappearing into the woodwork? Sometimes we misplace our spark. Our get up and go, got up and went. The berry bowl is almost empty.
Throw caution to the wind. Sing. Play some peppy music. Rest. Start saying yes to the things that bring you joy: no to things that don’t.
With age, beauty moves from the face to the heart. Pain turns to wisdom. Grace replaces appeal. True beauty is how we have touched others. Have you brought happiness to another today? A mere smile, text or phone call can do it.
With only a few berries remaining in my bowl, my desires have morphed. I want the rest of my time to be filled with peace, joy and giggles. There is no time for those filled with self-importance, and smug egos.
Savoring the last of my berries, I want to make my life worthwhile and essential with satisfaction and peace with those who love me and whom I love. I want to leave this world with a clear conscience.
We think one way and then cross paths with a mirror — that’s a reality check. Who is that old lady and why is she here? Sometimes truth hurts. It’s like a five alarm fire signal that grabs your attention and leaves no room for doubt. Indeed, I am beyond mature — I am downright old. And I savor every juicy bite.
This is the woman I’ve always wanted to be: a beautiful soul with silver hair and emitting a light from within. The knowing smile assures you they have enjoyed belly laughs and frequent chuckles on their journey.
Deep lines etched in spotted skin are proof of hard work, fear, pain, joy, sorrow, laughter, adventure and growth.
I desire to be the woman with the light footstep that seems to drift and float through life — the ethereal one who notices the details of the world around her without the burden and weight of cares and worry. She knows the beginning from the end and has found the key to peace regardless of chaotic crescendos.
Minus the guilt, she has discovered the beauty of resting instead of constantly doing. She knows that reading, gardening, nibbling in the comfort of her space and passing down sage advice to others is a gift that required a lifetime to develop.
Beautiful hearts don’t just happen. They come from being hurt and broken. They come from pain and trials. But once healed, they are the epitome of empathy, compassion and love. As healing comes, and it will come if you allow it, you are left with the scars that bring true living. You become alive and more open. You have known darkness so you seek light.
Letting go of perfection allows you to be liberated by inevitable flaws and mistakes. It is the final journey of a contented soul ... with no desire to return to youth and learn difficult lessons the hard way again,
Beautiful hearts don’t just happen, so rise and show the world how beautiful you are. Relish your berries slowly—every succulent morsel.
Savor your age because you are favored to have dwelt so long. Oh, wait, I am that woman; and I invite you to join me if you yearn likewise.
