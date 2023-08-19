She was a character from my past so imagine my surprised delight at running into her while on my recent visit to the Mitten (aka Michigan).
Though I’m considerably her senior, even as a youngster, she brought joy to many days.
We recognized her knock and knew that when we swung open the laundry room door, she would be wearing her signature triangular head scarf, toting her oversized pocketbook and wearing her usual knee-high socks that clashed with her short little dresses. Practically strangling her young one toted on one hip, she never approached the front door. No, she boldly knocked on the back door — like a member of the family or a dear, old friend.
She never failed to entertain as we sipped our tea, usually lemonade flavored Kool-Aid, from a cup and saucer at the kitchen table.
Oh, the tales she related. It became our custom to try to outdo one another with outrageousness.
Yes, I had just a bit of mean streak as I shed crocodile tears and accused her of always stealing my boyfriends when I was a young girl — despite an age gap of 25 years.
“Did I really do that? I’m so sorry. I cross my heart and promise I won’t do it again.” She lamented.
“Well, OK. I’ll forgive you this time, but it had better not happen again or I’ll flirt with every boy you know,” I teased.
“Oh, you can trust me. I will never, ever do that again.”
“Well, if you do, you’d better make sure I don’t catch you because if I do, then this time I will cut all the polka dots out of your favorite dress just like you did mine.”
“No more boyfriends for me,” she promised.
Winking at her and giving her my very best big grin, I invited her to have a cookie with our tea and assured her that all was forgiven.
Then she spun intricate details of her misbehaving babies and how they kept her up all night and fussed with each other. Exasperated, she sighed and said, “I just don’t know what to do with them.”
Fast forward to present day: We were preparing for a cookout at my niece’s house when Croquet ... or should that be Crow Kay, made her next appearance.
Just before the first guest arrived, she let her dogs out and accidently locked the door. Oh, what to do? Luckily Croquet showed up just in time to bless her with some inspiration.
She pointed out that the window to the laundry room had been left unlocked. As the light bulb went off, realization hit home that the laundry room window was just a tiny rectangle above the washer and dryer.
Now, a not-so-little girl, how was she going to manage climbing high enough to crawl through the small window without half killing herself?
Never fear because the spirit of Croquet was still alive and well—always determined to accomplish any feat, including the impossible.
She first secured a stable foundation to climb up on. Next, she made sure the window was indeed unlocked. A shudder of fear rolled up and down her spine as she endeavored to begin this new adventure.
Second guessing herself, all the what-ifs that could possibly go wrong with the plan filled her mind. In the end, determination won out and somehow she slithered and slathered through the small frame. Once inside, she looked around for a solution to the next phase of her predicament.
With a mixture of fear and trepidation, it was do or die. Her body would be discovered in a heap or she just might successfully navigate the tiny space without injury.
Somehow, she succeeded, with a few bruises to show for it. Miss Croquet shows up at the oddest and most unexpected times, no longer bothering to knock first.
Her alter-ego did learn to leave a spare key in hiding though. Dear, sweet, unforgettable Miss Croquet has finally embarked on a successful endeavor of her own. She actually had someone take her seriously enough to save themselves from an embarrassing situation or getting caught breaking into her own home.
We had some really good laughs and shared many fond memories of Miss Croquet. Someplace I have a picture of her in her get up but for now her resurrected memories suffice.
She’s forgiven me for teasing her mercilessly. We’ve always had a special bond and fondness for one another.
Family is everything, especially shared memories. Take time to recall your own characters and cherish the smiles it brings.
Oh, we all love our Miss Croquet aka Melissa … and if you’re very good, she just may visit you, too.
