Often a necessary and long process, sifting through mounds of sincerity and hypocrisy, commitment to a church is an important, individual responsibility. It cannot and should not be transferred to anyone, though others can assist as we are guided with hope and love. Only we can obtain true peace, joy and harmony in our quest for happiness — here and through eternity. Tradition alone is insufficient.
Ranging from major religions to many minor ones, there are as many flavors of Baptists as ice cream. Baptist preachers run the gamut with every label from ultra-conservative to ultra-liberal.
The most profound influences upon my early religious preferences were presented to me by two extremes of the Baptist faith. One impacted me deeply and birthed my continual desire for truth and to study the scriptures; while the other’s methods instilled within me a deep rebellion against organized religion — which, sadly, I embraced for a time as a young wife and mother.
Pastor Blake Hunt led an independent Baptist church. I often counseled with him and was taught much of my then-current Bible understanding. For about five years we engaged in many lengthy and lively discussions, sometimes with opposing viewpoints. In retrospect, it is clear that his influence helped me create an invaluable guiding principle needed to eventually find truth and happiness as a Christian.
He preferred the title “Mister” rather than “Reverend” or “Pastor,” remaining a teacher first, foremost and always. From the pulpit, he often referred to the congregation as his class. He also taught adult Sunday school, inspiring me and others to study and seek out truth for ourselves. He taught with love, gentleness, compassion and honesty.
He once told me something that stuck and is probably the best advice ever given concerning religion, organized or otherwise: “Mary Lou, faithfully compare everything you are told with the written word. The Bible is our guide if we will only use it. Study it, and make it your best friend. I don’t care who it is, even me, telling you about a principle of doctrine, check it out carefully with that source, and you will never be led astray.”
He especially taught that “Only the Lord knows another’s heart” so don’t judge.
The other Baptist preacher who had such an impact on my life is Elder Homer Hall. On and off the scene during my lifetime, like his father before him, he became an ordained minister in a primitive Baptist church when I was 15. I attended his denomination frequently growing up, especially in my native Appalachia.
Though he didn’t actually verbalize it, Brother Homer, as he was known by his associates and fellow members, philosophy was, “Do as I say, not as I do.” And he did precisely what he wanted to. Actions really do speak louder than words.
