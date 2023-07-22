In January 2009, the second printing of my cookbook, “Never Trust A Skinny Cook!,” had arrived hot off the press.
Without a real publisher who didn’t demand $2,000 or more up front to market it for you may sound good — but not really. These so-called vanity presses wanted me to purchase any unsold copies from them at full retail price. They also wanted to double the price of the book and give me 25 percent for their marketing skills. It’s all right there in the fine print of the binding contract. Yeah, that’s what I thought, too.
I opted to simply print it myself and literally, as well as figuratively, do the leg work, too, in hopes of selling all 1,000 copies.
Frankly, my biggest concern was the forthcoming credit card bill to cover that.
In 2008, I turned 60 and sent off the manuscript to the printer. Originally, it was to be a Christmas gift for family and friends, but the cost for a few copies was almost the same as for a thousand copies.
The News Courier had done a very nice story on my project with a couple of photos. The local radio station had me on as a special guest by invitation to discuss it.
Since most people get paid on Friday, and might even have a few dollars left over on Monday, those are the two days I decided to hoof it and hawk my book. It actually worked better than I had hoped.
That January day the temperature only reached 35 degrees, and it was blustery. My plan was to walk into businesses and tell anyone who worked there about the book.
In less than two hours, I sold 23 copies. It was encouraging. I made the attempt — and failed miserably — at setting up a website, technologically challenged as I am.
Working in and out of my car was difficult on my legs and particularly my knees (both of which were replaced the following year).
It was amazing the number of people who recognized me from the newspaper story alone. They usually recall the title first and then realize that I am the same fat lady from the pictures accompanying the story. Most treated me like they were meeting a real celebrity.
A few days later, I walked into a local store, and the lady who was inventorying a display called to me way down the aisle, “Hey! I saw you in the newspaper! Good job!” She was as foreign to me as Adam’s house cat.
Several employees at a now defunct local eatery thought I was Paula Deen when I walked in and held up the book. It took some convincing before they accepted that Paula hadn’t really frequented their place.
Thrilled with the continued success of local cookbook sales, especially just before Christmas, I expected that to end after the holiday season — but they continued to sell well.
Hubby was impressed and remarked that if that kept up, “I’ll be able to do a lot more fishing!”
All that attention did make me feel a little bit more of a local celebrity, but admittedly, Alabamians welcomed us everywhere since moving to the state in 1995. This is home and when you move here, you become family in so many ways.
To say one was pleased with the success at that point, I have not forgotten for one second the source for any of it. It was the Lord who inspired me to write it and gave me the talents and ability to cook, write and edit — as well as the ambition to put it all together and take the risk.
I may not be a skinny cook, but I am a grateful daughter of God.
Working faithfully, all the books were sold when my cancer diagnosis threw a wrench into my plans. That’s OK though, because it’s His plan. We just learn to roll with it and watch the blessings mount as we endure our trials of faith with faith and hope.
Trusting Him is easy for me. After all, He is a planner and He is much smarter than me.
So, I guess that I have now had my 15 minutes of fame as they say — but here I am in my 70s and finally doing something I’ve always wanted to do.
Remember that Grandma Moses was in her 90s when she created her first painting.
My bucket list keeps growing, so maybe there is hope for this old lady yet. We all have the potential to become whatever we choose, if we are willing to sacrifice and work hard. Just don’t let circumstances, disabilities or handicaps stand in your way. Make your own path.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.