Our language is filled with phrases related to fools.
A fool and his money are soon parted. There’s no fool like an old fool. I’d rather be thought a fool than open my mouth to prove it. Fool’s gold. Fools rush in. Children and fools tell the truth. Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.
Have you ever found yourself on a Fool’s Errand? Fools build houses and wise men live in them. A man who is his own attorney has a fool for a client. Fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice, shame on me. We have all been found acting a fool at some point in time.
But what is a fool? According to Webster’s American Family Dictionary, there are two meanings for the word.
The first one defines a fool as a silly or stupid person; one who lacks sense. A person who has been tricked or deceived into appearing simple or stupid (“to make a fool of”). To trick, deceive or impose on (“they tried to fool us”). To act like a fool. To jest, pretend or make believe (“I was only fooling”). To fool around; to putter aimlessly or waste time.
The list goes on.
What kind of fool am I? Well, I’m a foodie. I love to cook, eat delicious food and share it with others. I put together a cookbook a few years ago titled “Never Trust A Skinny Cook!”
So, for the moment, I want to focus on the second definition of a fool: An English dessert of crushed or cooked fruit mixed with cream or custard and served cold.
According to Epicurious, the word “fool” — when it comes to dessert — is derived from the French word “fouler,” which is a verb meaning, “to crush,” which refers to the crushed fruits that are layered or swirled into custard or cream.
There is also an opinion that “fool” comes from the French word “fou,” or “mad,” and refers to the swirled consistency of the fruit and cream.
It is blackberry season, my all-time favorite berry, so here is my favorite way to serve them. It takes only 15–20 minutes to prepare in two easy steps, and there is no cooking. How easy is that?
You can halve or double the recipe depending on how many servings you can eat.
Just fooling with you.
Blackberry Fool
Ingredients
• 4 cups fresh (or frozen then thawed) blackberries
• 1 1/4 cups sugar
• 2 teaspoons lemon juice
• Dash of salt
• 4 cups (1 quart) heavy cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
• In a blender, combine berries, sugar and lemon juice; blend until smooth. Pour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing with a rubber spatula to push through. Discard seeds; transfer 1/2 cup berry puree to a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate; reserve for topping.
• In a large bowl, combine cream and vanilla; whip until stiff peaks form. Gently fold remaining berry puree into cream being careful not to over-mix. Spoon the mixture into pretty glasses, jars or bowls or one big, pretty glass bowl for a larger group. Cover loosely and refrigerate 1 hour (or up to overnight). To serve, drizzle blackberry fools with reserved berry puree, and garnish with blackberries.
• You may substitute any berry for the blackberries, or try peaches for a real treat.
Anyway, I hope you will try this fabulous recipe. Some berries and fruits won’t need to be sieved, making it even quicker and easier.
I think I will go whip up a batch for later — after all, I am Nobody’s Fool!
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.