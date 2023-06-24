Chaos drives me insane, though in my “mature” years necessity has forced me to lower my standards a bit. Still, everything should have a home; easy retrieval is the reward.
Changing names to protect the innocent — and to keep myself out of trouble — I’m reminded of three different people from my past and their organization skills or lack thereof.
Poor, Herb Smith. In order to spend a few brief moments with his wife, Harriet, he literally has to set an appointment.
Everyone in her sphere knows not to try and contact her between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Fridays — that is when she does her banking.
She sets a timer for 10 minutes for each of her children immediately after school — not a minute more nor less — for them to discuss anything their heart’s desire. She has a designated schedule for her invalid mother to call her.
Harriet is employed with a direct sales company and she can tell you on minutes notice what the sale item was for October 1978 — even if the item was discontinued in 1979!
My neighbor, Becky, is a wife and mother who cannot even find her shoes; when she does, they don’t always match. She and her husband, George, consistently pay late charges on their bills because she forgets to make the payments or cannot find the bill.
She has been known to be unable to find an item as conspicuous as a trombone for days on end.
My friend, Sadie, lives in a nice home with her husband, Ed, and their seven children. Her home is in total disarray. Upon entering the front door, it is common to be greeted by items from every conceivable source, giving the impression that nothing ever gets picked up let alone put away. It is actually wonderfully clean beneath the stuff.
One might perceive her motto to be “no place for anything and nothing in its place.” Still, when met with a request for anything, she typically goes right to the spot, retrieving it instantly. Despite the deception of appearances, Sadie is actually better organized than most women.
Misconceptions abound where “being organized” are concerned. We often see ourselves as utterly unorganized, or not as well as others appear to be. This is a sad myth. Many don’t believe it possible to attain this elusive dream. For others, however, the reality remains just beyond their grasp. While a few reach their goal, many manage to fail in their best and eternal efforts.
Harriet places extremely rigid demands on her time and self. Unfortunately, her family and friends too often are caught in the crossfire. The word “flexibility” is lacking in her vocabulary causing others frustration and futility. Her expectations are unrealistic and create obstacles in her relationships.
She finds herself in a minute minority, which often drives the majority bonkers with envy. My take is that she is overbearing and difficult to live with.
There needs to be a happy medium that you and yours can agree on or at least live with.
Another misconception of organization is that everything must be out of sight, stored properly. The obvious impression is neat and tidy without being organized at all. A glimpse into cabinets, closets and drawers frequently reveals the sordid truth, if you are only kidding yourself with false impressions.
While Sadie possesses good time management skills, she finds it easier to retrieve specific objects than most. With seven children, it’s more unrealistic to expect a showplace rather than a home to live and grow in.
Organization simply means that you have the capability to retrieve any given item at any time. If you know where to easily obtain it, then and only are you organized.
Those who revel in chaos and confusion often convince themselves they are organized, such as with Becky. She might explain it like this, “Well, of course I know right where it is … now let me see. ...”
Distinctly recalling the item and objects nearby, the exact location still eludes her. The misplaced item then becomes the focus for a day or more.
Organization doesn’t happen overnight. It requires goal setting with small steps along the path — an ongoing process requiring discipline, flexibility and commitment.
It’s not an impossible dream but comes in stages of varying degrees. It requires setting priorities and straightening out one aspect of your life at a time, then, you are on the road to success.
Once you commit to the challenges and meet them head-on, peace and harmony become established and will become a ruling force in your life and dwelling.
Rethink the myths. Don’t allow the quest to consume you. Organization is a journey rather than a destination.
