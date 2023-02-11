A post came up in my social media memories that said something like, “If you take away all the things that money can buy, what you have left is a fortune in blessings.” Preferring my summarization, that’s true.
Money cannot buy health, joy, happiness, peace, gratitude, love, or a bajillion other things. What’s left after monetary value is removed is what brings us true joy.
Sadly, one week after posting that when I was still in the hospital and fighting for my life, things really went downhill. Instead of planning my funeral as we all expected, we found ourselves arranging one for my husband instead.
Still quite ill through mid-summer, it was then before my mind could process my loss. Today, one day shy of a year later, it still doesn’t seem real.
Any minute I expect to hear his unique gait and the sound of his boots on the laminate flooring heading in my direction. If only.
Today, I still feel as married as ever. Nearly 58 years as man and wife may help explain that. Oh, indeed, I do miss him — Every. Single. Day — but after that amount of time together, there is a familiarity and sense of togetherness even when physically apart. That hasn’t changed.
Perhaps I’m just strange. My faith is strong that we will one day be reunited, but in the meantime, it feels like it will be forever or like he is simply in the next room.
His gentle touch, firm hugs, quick wit, and that teasingly wicked little sparkle in his eyes are some things I miss most.
His physical strength and knowledge of so many things would surely come in handy often.
No, we did not have the perfect relationship! Nobody does! But we had one of the best working relationships filled with respect, consideration, and love that is just about unmatched.
Oh, Lordy, if we had to pick which was the orneriest; it would likely be a tie. When we did butt heads, neither of us was a butthead about it. We never fought dirty or brought up past mistakes. Our disagreements were quite considerate, cordial, and respectful, though determined. Through time and error, we learned to truly listen to one another.
We shared our deepest thoughts, dreams, and fears — at least until dementia reared its ugly head. The three years preceding his passing were very difficult to maneuver.
My best friend and confidant since 1963 had disappeared incrementally. Oh, the body was still here and required TLC and nurturing, but it became increasingly difficult to penetrate that dastardly diagnosis.
So what have I learned during the past 364 days?
Life goes on. Despite grief and loss, there is a still a Bucket List calling my name.
For the first time in my life, perhaps, self-care is front and center and now my top priority. As strange and even selfish as it seems, it should not. It always should have taken precedence, but instead it always took a backseat to meeting the needs of others, first from my early childhood. Oh, the joys of being the first born — declaring that I’m a leader, not bossy!
Hard decisions have had to be made alone during this time. We always consulted and agreed on major financial decisions, but now it’s like I’ve been hung out to dry. We needed one another’s input.
He was missed most when it was time to make the difficult decision to put down our little dog just two days before Thanksgiving. He had her absolutely spoiled rotten. She is still missed many times a day.
It’s been a difficult decision to not get another pet. My future holds travel plans. As alien as it is to not be responsible for anyone else for the first time in my memory, my faith and determination will help me to press on.
It is foreign to be able to cook my favorites when past meals were prepared to please others. It’s weird to be unaccountable to anyone. It’s novel.
Now, choices to binge watch a show all night or sleep in the next day is mine alone to make — except for those pesky appointments that keep springing up.
Mostly a homebody, that hasn’t changed. Give me a good book, a good show, a good word game, or the desire to create something in my sewing and craft area and you will find a happy camper.
Recently, an unexpected question took me off guard. “Mary, what dating websites do you recommend?”
Had my mouth been full, I would have spewed its contents twenty feet! Oh, puh-leez! Even if there was the slightest amount of interest in that, a website would not be on the radar. Still flabbergasted here I go — moving forward on my own — like a boss.
