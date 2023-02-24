Fifteen years ago we had a lot going on for several years as we took turns with unexpected health concerns.
Then, night after night, I was awakened by pain in my right breast. Women are told that’s nothing to worry about because pain is not a symptom of breast cancer. Well, don’t believe that for a minute. Doing my monthly self-exam, I discovered a very tender lump, nearly in my armpit.
Straining my brain to recall the date of my last mammogram, I came up empty. I called my doctor and discovered that more than two whole years had passed since my last one.
Speaking for other women, no one enjoys them. They are downright tortuous. Ladies, please don’t let that deter you!
It was soon revealed that I had a tumor almost as big as a chicken egg deep inside my breast tissue. The next step was a biopsy.
Mom and her sisters had both had breast cancer, so it was a ridiculous thing to let that slip by.
The biopsy was malignant. Surgery could not be scheduled soon enough to suit me, but there was no choice but to wait. The next two weeks were eternal.
All I wanted was it out of my body! Staying busy, prayerful, and positive was my only option.
The time finally came on March 21, 2008. My husband and I had previously agreed — based on my family history — that a double mastectomy would be the best route. We weren’t exactly newlyweds, but he was in resolute agreement with my choice. As it turned out, the “good” breast was full of pre-cancerous cells, confirming that decision.
Physically, healing went normally. What I was unprepared for — despite assuring myself that it wouldn’t be a problem — was the emotional reality of what had taken place.
Waiting for pathology reports was excruciating. My cardiac history was such that surviving chemotherapy wasn’t likely. We prayed mighty prayers that the lymph nodes would be clear.
When that call came — we both sobbed with relief. Since they were clear, chemo wasn’t required, but it was five years on a strong drug with miserable side effects; leaving me in so much pain that mobility nearly came to a complete and abrupt halt.
Each move was torture; but that didn’t stop us from appreciating life every day, having always been a survivor rather than a victim.
We also opted against reconstructive surgery for sundry reasons.
My sense of humor helped me through the emotional and physical trauma of what happened to my body. I quipped that I now had two smiley faces where my boobs used to be. The freedom to pick-a-size is now an option, so it’s not that. I’m not sad. I’ve never cried (except for the good news that it hadn’t spread). Who knows why I am what I am.
Several months after the physical healing, it dawned on me that I had not actually seen my reflection in the mirror naked. It’s impossible to avoid that big mirror in the bathroom, but I skillfully managed to look at my hair, my eyes, the brown spots on my face, the flapping wings developing on my upper arms — anyplace but where my breasts used to be.
As time passed, gratitude for still having the gift of life filled both of us with hope and joy. The outcome could have been very different as it has been for many others I’ve known.
So, 15 years later I find myself again waiting on more test results in the same area. The only difference is that my best friend since 1963 isn’t here to support and sustain me, because he went to heaven without me.
Though I still do regular manual examinations, my eyes still shift to anyplace other than my chest. Unsure of precisely why that’s the case, somehow I don’t think it’s vanity as much as simple avoidance.
Since that experience, I’ve tested positive for the BRAC-1, the genetic mutation that causes breast, ovarian, and colon cancer. It runs rampant in my family, which reaffirms my choice as correct.
Yet, there is still that suspicious area near the original tumor. So again I have appointments and tests. My prayer is that it is nothing, or at least nothing to be concerned about. My prayer is also that the Lord’s will be done. I have the faith to be healed if that’s the case, but I also have the faith to not be healed if that’s His will.
Either way, my plan is to celebrate 15 years of survival next month. My only regret is that my best friend is no longer here to lean on, come what may.
- Update — at the eleventh hour the tests came back benign! Get those mammograms!
