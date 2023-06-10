Summer break from school was in full swing in 1954. Awash in sunshine, the backyard sported clumps of grass strewn on rugged, rocky and well-worn soil. The back opened into a neglected field, dotted with Queen Anne’s lace and cornflowers matching the cloudless sky. The property line was marked on one side by an immense weeping willow, fringed with tattered shrubbery and scraggly seedlings.
Loretta next door was my best friend and fellow second grader come September. We, with a passel of other children in the large home converted to five apartments, spent most of our summer in this back yard. There was also her older brother, Wayne, and his three dorky friends.
There was a cherry tree to climb with a sturdy limb we often sat on with our gangly legs dangling. The huge oak tree near the opposite corner housed a cobbled up fort the older boys had hammered and cussed at to assemble from remnants of lumber gathered far and wide.
A lone tire swing announcing “No Girls Aloud” was posted prominently at the base of the tree trunk.
The sun was so fiery that I actually donned shoes to protect my soles from the searing sand and rocks. Birds wearily sang from the trees and fence posts. Damp clothes hung stiffly in the stillness on lines propped up the crotches of maple saplings. A butterfly fluttered from one honeysuckle blossom to another, resting only to take a sip of sweet nectar before darting to a nearby bloom.
Our attention was briefly caught by the whir of a bumblebee busily collecting pollen from a big, purple clover.
Bored, we decided to take our dolls to the coolness and shade of the bushes, safe from the sneering boys, when we first discovered it. Access was almost imaginary. We crawled under a curtain of leafy willow branches hanging to the ground. My mouth gaped in awe when I stood upright. Loretta gasped. Overgrown bramble completed the walls where the limbs ended. We stood under a rustic dome. This cool spot reminded me of an igloo in contrast to the blazing heat of the day.
Our nostrils filled with the pungent odor of mosses and dampness, mingled with the sweetness of nearby bridal veil blossoms. The dimness was interrupted by scattered sparkles of sunlight filtered helter-skelter among the lacy foliage. Abruptly, the shrieks of a barn swallow protested our intrusion. She soon realized, to our relief, that we would do her no harm and quiet resumed. The groans of big trucks on the highway and the random stir of gravel thrown by the sporadic traffic from in front of the house were muffled through the thick, verdant growth.
A few tufts of tall grass, pressed by our backsides, formed suitable seats on the damp earth. An unseen cricket chirped his steady rhythm, not unlike my heartbeat. A daddy-long-leg scampered across a limb. A blowout of Loretta’s bubblegum invaded the calm.
She pulled the sticky, pink mass from her freckled nose and cheeks as I wiped my arm across my dirty face, tasting the grit of dust blended with briny perspiration and sweet remains of a grape Popsicle, now a purple streak running like a roadmap from my palm to my elbow.
We busied ourselves with plans and toted necessary goods from diverse sources to set up our hideout. Once equipped to our satisfaction, we stirred up mud pies and decorated them with clover, dandelions, pebbles and twigs before placing them into our upended cement block oven shelves.
We numbed our mouths and fingers sucking on melting chunks of ice we, on occasion, conned from the milkman as he made deliveries.
When we engaged in our childish tiffs, we marked off a line of wilting burdock leaves and sticks to separate our apartments.
One rainy day, we listened to the trickle of rain droplets falling from leaf to leaf. Our shield of branches and leaves was so protective that we didn’t get wet. Mother Nature had provided us with the best umbrella.
Eventually of course, the boys discovered us. We then had to share but they were as in awe as we and actually helped us “furnish” our place with castoffs and scraps. The only down side was that we had to contend with their smart alecky ways but more often than not, they disappeared to play ball, ride bikes and carry their mischief to other parts of the neighborhood.
Even now, if I shut my eyes I can transport myself back to the very spot with all the smells, sights, sounds and coolness.
Idling and day dreaming away the dog days of summer in our secret place was a fancy come true.
