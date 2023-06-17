Today was laundry day here at Hill’s Half Acre. It was a big wash. Crazy yes, but I love to iron. Most folks don’t even own one; still it’s one of the many ways I earned cash as a teenager in those now-foreign and obscure days when everything got ironed — sheets, towels, dish towels, underwear, bras, slips, t-shirts and more.
Earning a whole $2 per bushel, it was a way to make a little money — it’s how I purchased my wedding dress and my groom’s wedding band.
For one thing, it slows me down, providing time to pause and reflect, to ponder, consider and, yes, often to escape into a mundane chore.
My mind drifted back today as my oldest grandchild recently turned 39. Though it seems like yesterday, don’t blink because time flies on gossamer wings.
We lived in Michigan and he was born in Clarksville, Tenn., at the Fort Campbell, Ky., base hospital.
He was not 24 hours old when I first I held him. Though my excitement bubbled over, nothing prepared me for the flood of emotions that washed over me when that precious little bundle was placed in my arms. Holding my own newborn babies was pretty special; but this was indescribable. Every fiber of my being tingled as I caressed that darling babe.
There was, and remains, an immediate and strong bond between us.
The following week was spent assisting my daughter transition into motherhood. Many occasions occurred when I cuddled this tiny being and pondered in awe.
One vivid memory is that whenever I spoke of spiritual things, he smiled. I know. I know. Doctors will tell you it’s only gas; but every mother and grandmother know differently.
How I dreamt he would speak and relate his experience of uniting his spirit and body here on earth. I still wonder.
Life is a lot like ironing. Each wrinkled and crinkled piece would have looked awful to wear, but as the heat and steam from them, previously dampened with a sprinkler (designed specifically for that purpose) the iron smoothed them out. It reminded me of how life and living in faith can do the same for us.
Our lives can become tangled, matted messes at times. We all have challenges — small or mountainous — but somehow we are enabled with the strength needed to maneuver through them. Sure, some prefer to go around or avoid them altogether, but where is the growth in that?
Some items are easy to iron; made of forgiving fabric and requiring just a light touch of low heat. Others, like denim, require a much hotter temperature; more steam and a good deal more elbow grease — just like life.
Inspiration is often sought and received over the ironing board like the “perfect” gift for someone special, just the right words to approach a difficult topic or opportunity to think through the little irritations of life and put them into their proper perspective while laboring over the hot task.
Pressing a large piece, we can see clearly that it can be smoothed out — just like our every day cares. At times my spirit becomes as rumpled as a load of clothes left in the dryer too long. When I feel unusually agitated, frustrated or vexed, dragging out the ironing board can eradicate those emotions replacing them with tranquility and serenity.
It’s where my ruffled feathers and twisted clothes can be simultaneously smoothed and soothed. Calmness returns amid the thorny complexities of living crating a great time to recognize blessings rather than woes.
Maneuvering in and around the buttons on a shirt placket, reminds me of my own life — and most likely yours, too. We must constantly make our way around the obstacles which too often overwhelm us with their magnificent appearance of ginormous mountains.
Those little irritations can cause us to lose it if we allow them to build up and fester. Then, it’s kaboom once we simply can’t take anymore. That’s how steam builds up in a pressure cooker and without that little release valve — well, you get the picture.
But just like ironing, if we take our time and work in, around and through all the wrinkles and imperfections, the reward which waits is lofty and spectacular.
Mundane work is of great benefit because it slows us down. It impedes our racing minds as well, where most of our troubles originate. Over thinking is not necessarily in our best interest.
The lesson here should be obvious. Life is filled with wrinkles, crinkles and imperfections. As we change perspective, taking them on one at a time, before you know it you will feel and look like a million bucks.
