It started before the pandemic, though that sealed the deal. Remember back when we invited others to our homes for dinner or games? In those days, most of them reciprocated. It feels ancient and foreign in our current society, but it really did happen that way on a regular basis.
Folks used to just drop in when they were in the neighborhood. Have you done that lately? Has anyone just shown up on your doorstep for a visit without a confirmed invitation? Have you faked not being at home?
That was all before social media became the rage and we began to present false personas of perfect lives while hiding behind a blue-light screen.
When did our homes become larger as families shrunk, yet we spend more hours away from them just to be able to afford them?
This is a multi-faceted dilemma, and it requires a complexity of events and circumstances to sort it out.
Even pre-pandemic, it had come to a screeching halt in our culture. No fancy dinners, while even casual gatherings became scarce to nonexistent.
Now friends gather in a restaurant, usually Dutch treat — doesn’t anybody cook at home any longer? We struggle to converse over the crowd or noisy music. Having a private conversation is pretty much out of reach until someone has too many adult beverages — because nobody wants to spill their heartache in a public venue — well, at least not me.
There was a time when we were easily entertained with card or board games filled with laughter and good-natured teasing. When money was tight, we served homemade popcorn and Kool-Aid. Nobody complained, and we had a great time.
If it was rare pre-pandemic, just look what the lockdown did.
There is rarely a desire to go to a movie when we can just download it and watch in our PJs with a pause button to go for more snacks. We don’t even bother to clean ourselves up much of the time — humans and homes alike.
All that online shopping on a whim is drowning us in stuff while we continue to hermit away in our family caves.
When the lockdown first started, we held church in our home with other nearby family members. We reestablished Sunday Dinner, and it was blissful.
Honestly, we had some of the best little Sunday School classes and worship services in my living room. We discussed, in more personal and intimate details, our lessons than we would have in a public meeting.
Those were priceless opportunities that we let slip by, so we went back to just stay home and watch our local service broadcast on Zoom as we ate leftovers for dinner.
In truth, that became a lonely time for me despite mostly being a homebody my entire life!
I yearned for that family closeness and missed my local congregation. It was from them that my husband slipped farther and farther away as each week dementia robbed him (and me) of who he had always been.
When things finally began to open back up, I was so ready to go out for dinner, but folks were still skittish about entering another’s home or restaurants. As dementia increases, it becomes complex and confusing to get the patient out in public, and finally you accept that it does both of you more harm than good to displace them from their familiar environment. It generally results in aggression and disorientation, causing cruelty for everyone.
For us, it got even worse when I, the caregiver, found myself in need of a caregiver. I did my best and would do it all over again in a heartbeat.
Once in a while, I managed to get away for a lunch date with a gal pal or two, and it restored me! Now, we don’t want to get dressed or groomed as we hide behind a screen. We might as well still be wearing masks, as casual acquaintances probably wouldn’t recognize us from our filtered selfies.
But I do observe. People rarely go to other’s homes to visit without an invitation or appointment. People mostly meet at public venues. It is and can be lovely, but it’s not the same — at least not for me.
How about you? Did you ever think Sunday dinners, houseguests, parties in homes, best friends dropping by, even a backyard weenie roast would become extinct?
Is it insecurity or an apathetic “I just don’t care” attitude that prevails? It seems to me simplistically to be social insecurity. We’ve become reclusive troglodytes as we regress to unsociable behavior. Do we only find security behind a screen where we define our often pretend selves to our desired public persona? That pretty much defines social insecurity!
What’s your candid take on it?
