The magic of Christmas lives within children. The sparkle, glitz, luster, gleam, and anticipation of the most wonderful day of the year mesmerize children around the globe.
People all over this big blue marble we call Earth create, within the majority of children, eager anticipation of the long-awaited day.
My siblings and I were no different. The very wonder of the season filled our beings with the thrill of the expected yet unknown.
Falling asleep on Christmas Eve felt impossible. We grew older, but simply could no longer contain our exuberant curiosity and excitement.
It evolved into a contest to seek and discover what lurked in those mysterious boxes and packages that seemed to move around the house under their own steam.
My usual partner in crime was my sister Brenda, eighteen months my younger. We became a team that would have put the Hardy Boys or Nancy Drew to shame back in the day.
Taking turns shaking boxes and packages, we tried to discover their contents while one or the other stationed themselves as lookout. It became our quest. We were relentless, too, leaving nothing to chance.
Most of the time, we were met with disappointment as we discovered — not our own gifts — but those of younger siblings. That did not deter our mission, however.
With each passing year, our efforts became bolder. We worked well on our common goal, putting aside typical sibling rivalries.
And then it happened. In all our accumulated wisdom, we managed at last to attain our long sought-after goal.
Our parents had run a small diner in our little one-horse town. We lived upstairs above it. For various reasons, they had closed it that fall and with them possessing the only keys to access the building — well, it was the perfect hiding place — or so they thought.
Nothing got by me. When my plan unfolded for Brenda, surprisingly she wasn’t immediately onboard. It was pretty rebellious, even for her, which surprised me because she was the real daredevil and mischief maker of the family. Oh, my! But this was sinister even for us!
Of course, we had to wait for the perfect time to put the plan into action. It was not easy being patient as the days were X-ed out on the December calendar. Time was of the essence, and while curiosity may have killed the cat, we were always told that satisfaction brought her back.
It was intense. Patience is not the forte of pubescent girls, but it paid off because finally, the perfect opportunity presented itself and we seized it!
Sneaking out Daddy’s tools, we tromped down the stairs and around to the back of the building.
The kitchen of the now-closed diner had a small window on the backside. Since we had unsuccessfully tried to get in during a prior attempt, we knew we needed tools.
Brenda was the typical lookout while I went to work. The aluminum frame for the storm window had to be removed, hence the screw-driver in my right hand. I had previously checked the screws to know just exactly what kind and size of tools were needed.
It was evident that the frame had not been removed in a long time. I twisted and contorted my face as it required any and all effort I could muster. Apparently, the grimaces did the trick as at last the screws loosened a bit.
Grunting and prying and working as quickly as my freezing fingers allowed in the snow and cold, with great effort and the old rickety wooden chair we used in lieu of a non-existent step ladder, finally the frame came off. Victory!
I, always tall for my age and Brenda just the opposite, went in first. Using the shoddy chair and my accomplice to help steady it, I climbed through the window and dropped to the floor. Then she climbed onto the chair and we began the wrestle to get her short little legs up to the window sill.
Trust me when I say that it took more than one attempt, but in our struggling quest, my determined resolve kicked into high gear.
Oh, it was deliciously wicked to have the whole place to ourselves to leisurely snoop to our heart’s content.
We found every single present for us and everyone else, too. It was easy to surmise who would be getting what. We even rehearsed how to pretend surprise.
However, Christmas morning was a huge disappointment and not simply because of the ugly, red sweaters. Sure-knowledge removes any anticipation and that is the best part of the magic.
That was the year I spoiled Christmas and learned my lesson, too. Never again did I snoop or even feel curious about the contents of any gift. Humbled again.
