It’s been said that grief is love with no place to go. Pondering that leads to unexplored paths among familiar ones.
Barely six months ago, my husband of over 57 years left this earth and a major hole in my very being. He touched so very many lives. Reflecting on his funeral — which truly was a celebration of his mortal journey — brings me more comfort and peace than sorrow and tears.
Someday it doesn’t feel like grief at all. Is that because grief came consistently in tidbits over the past three plus years as his brain deteriorated from dementia and he withdrew into his little cocoon of security and comfort?
When did the trickle of grief develop into a ravaging flood?
I needed someone to take care of me when I was extremely sick … but he didn’t know. I missed his banter, friendship, listening ear, his looking out for me and checking on me throughout the day and so much more … but he didn’t know. I missed his constant concern for me but; he didn’t know.
Mature love is not like young love with its newly discovered passion. Oh, there’s still passion … but it’s different — more sacred and evolves into complete trust, hope, finishing sentences and an indescribable serenity and comfort with one another.
I missed going places and having people over. He withdrew more and more and grew content with just us.
Dementia robbed us both of so much that we could no longer share. It creates an indescribable aching loneliness and sadness.
Withdrawing from reality, he left me a little more each day. Understanding this horrible condition is nearly impossible as one can only imagine what the shrinking brain recognizes as their new reality and what it does to protect them. How confusing it must be to slowly watch your world change yet not be able to comprehend the how, why or what is happening.
While working with memory/dementia residents’ years before, a family member of one asked me whether it was harder on the patient or the family. I pondered that for some time. After watching both my mother and my husband go through the challenge, it’s still unclear.
You see, they don’t often realize what and how they have changed. Without a crystal ball to gaze into their thoughts it seems easier on the patient to me, because they are unaware of the effects on their loved ones and others around them. They live within their own little world — despite it being confusing and foreign.
Loved ones often keep hoping, praying and trying (unsuccessfully of course) to bring them back into their own reality of the time before their brains began to change so dramatically.
At the very best, if one can accept the fact that their loved one will never return fully to them (despite our well-meaning and powerful attempts) it will be easier for both parties period.
In the meantime, the grieving process begins while our loved one is still alive and well in so many ways. They look the same. They feel the same about us with the exception of those who become aggressive and sometimes violent.
It’s a thief of the worst kind ... and the grieving begins far too soon. Both are hard at work.
Because they look the same, we somehow not only expect but often demand that they act, speak, behave and literally BE the same. Impossible as that is, that is our human hope. We simply want things to go back to the way they were.
Yearnings for the way it used to be are fruitless at best. Rather than give in to the isolation and depression, my choice was to do and be more. My hobbies became more important to me and they still are: reading, writing, needlework, quilting and cooking helped maintain my sanity.
We depended on one another throughout our marriage but thank heaven we had not become codependent. Observing other couples who are, scares me for them. Their coping skills at the loss of a spouse is debilitating.
How grateful that my husband encouraged me to pursue my own interests and become my own person rather than a mere extension of him and our marriage. If you recognize yourself in this description, there is still time to come into your own while simultaneously nurturing your marriage. We shared lots of commonalities but didn’t depend on the other for our self-image.
Grief waxes and wanes. Some days, and nights, are much more difficult than others. And they always will be.
One cannot give their heart away and not feel it breaking when that person leaves mortality. That is the price of love and yes, I would do it all again in a heartbeat.
