During a recent observation in church, I noticed two dear friends who often sit near one another during the worship service. The scene yielded a lesson better than many sermons.
One friend glanced at her associate during a hymn and noticed that she was softly sobbing. Immediately, she rose and sat next to her weeping friend, lovingly wrapping her arm about her.
She knew that her friend, a recent widow, was on a painful journey of adjustment. She understood the loss her friend was feeling deeply and that, sometimes, grief is overwhelming.
She also knew that her small act of tenderness, understanding, and love would not heal the hole left in her friend’s heart, but she knew the Lord could. She also knew that He expects us to serve as His eyes and hands.
Maybe the greatest lesson from this fleeting observation is simply that she didn’t need an assignment or anyone else to suggest or prompt her to offer love and comfort to her grieving comrade. She didn’t wait until the meeting ended and wasn’t concerned whether anyone saw her or not. She simply knew. How? Because she knows Him, and that is how we are prompted to minister to one another.
Remember that we are here just walking one another home — to our future home — not the boards and mortar where we rest our weary minds and bodies.
It requires only one small act of love or kindness to point us into the right direction — to follow His footsteps.
Just one tiny spark of hope and courage can put into action the first step of something extraordinary. It’s seldom the giant leaps that start us on the road to discipleship but rather the quiet, gentle, and almost imperceptible efforts on our part that perhaps nobody sees that make the biggest impact on our future.
Taking that first, small step can become our ticket to our authentic path where we can develop the reassurance to succeed on our own route.
One of my favorite quotes is from the aviatrix Amelia Earhart who said, “A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees.”
What am I throwing out? Kindness is a gift rarely overused or abused.
Years ago, the anthropologist, Margaret Mead, was asked what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture.
Some piece of pottery from a specific age, a grinding stone or even a simple fish hook was the anticipated reply, but her response caught everyone off guard.
She said, “The first sign of civilization in a culture was the discovery of a femur or thighbone that had been broken and then healed.” She expounded that in the animal kingdom, a broken leg meant sure death because you can’t get water, food or even escape a predator. No animal left alone survives a broken leg long enough for it to heal.
“A broken femur that has healed is evidence that someone has taken the time and effort to stay with the injured, bind the wound, carry them to a safe place, and tend them through recovery. Helping someone through recovery is where civilization begins,” she concluded.
We are at our very best when we help and serve others.
One of the greatest lessons humans can learn is to stop writing off others because they are themselves. If they fail to reach out to you when you need them, consider them rather than yourself. At best, that’s a lame excuse to end an association.
Everyone is struggling, and while they may not shout it from the rooftop or whine all over social media, we need to give grace and understanding generously. Every person I know is fighting to keep from drowning and tired of treading water nonstop, so let’s just be charitable.
Even when we feel as if we’re going down for the count, others are battling to stay afloat, too.
Many go silently through battles we are not aware of so if they fail to reach out to you, then be graceful and check on them. It will lighten the load of your own burdens as you do.
Our friendship should not have quotas, guidelines, or requirements. With any luck, each of us can make it, but we do need each other, and we need to lift one another, perhaps especially in the midst of our own trials.
Show up for yourself, even if no one is watching. When it’s hard and you cannot see the outcome, honor that tug in your heart telling you that if you only reach out to another, you will discover that you are neither alone nor without hope.
Let’s walk this earthly path together to our real home.
