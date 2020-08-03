Editor’s note: Guest writers featured in The News Courier are expressing their personal observations and opinions. While the newspaper does seek to ensure these columns are based on fact, the comments are the sole responsibility of the authors.
My refuge is my home. It’s where I want to be. It is where my stuff is. Ideally, it’s the one place we find love, acceptance, kindness, understanding and safety from the harshness and selfishness of the world and those wicked and evil people in it.
One way to create a refuge might be to cancel your home security service, add an NRA sign to the yard, hang an ISIS flag on the front door and place a couple of Confederate flags in each corner of the front yard. The local police, sheriff, FBI, CIA, NSA, Homeland Security and a SWAT team will be there to protect you and yours.
Seriously, though, home should be an anchor and a port in a storm of any kind. It should be a refuge, a happy place where we learn and grow, where peace abides and safety and security abound — a place where we can unburden our cares without fear of rejection — where our greatest cheerleaders await to soothe our troubled souls and where we can be ourselves.
Times are turbulent. We are tossed to and fro and all around by differing opinions, experts and decisions by others, mostly governmental.
You know what an “expert” is, don’t you? An “ex” is a has-been and a “spurt” is a big drip. So-called “experts” cannot agree on much, so we become their guinea pigs as they develop, propose and redevelop supposed solutions. COVID-19 is just one example. Every day, a new symptom is added to the list. Pretty soon, a hiccup will become cause for concern.
Yet, there is a safe place — home — where we can flourish. Yes, people have to go to work, shop and so forth, but there is no safer place on the planet. It’s the place you plant the seeds in your children, so do so while you have a captive audience.
Teach fundamental principles of work, thrift and self-reliance, and lead others by your example. Live within your means, because eventually, the entitled will discover that churches or the government cannot bail them out. Learn and apply principles of self-reliance. A crisis rarely comes with a warning.
The alarming rise of materialism contrasts a commitment to spiritual values. Many families commit themselves to larger and more expensive houses than they need in expensive neighborhoods. That temptation, along with modern advertising, is aimed at the weakest points of our resistance. As a result, there is unfortunately growing evidence that the world has invaded our most private sanctuaries — our homes.
Parents and family members should love, honor and respect each other. Attend church together regularly as well as study scriptures and pray. Have fun together. Live lives of virtue and integrity. Communicate, talk and make time for one another.
Monitor the media allowed into our homes that rob us of the spirit of the Lord, and that goes for adult entertainment as well. Fill our homes with uplifting music, and make available quiet time for reflection.
There is truly no place like home, but to create the kind of loving refuge that each of us desires requires effort, sacrifice and discipline.
Oh, that we could simply click our heels together three times! To create a refuge from the world and the harshness that accompanies it is a tall order when families are disintegrating. Violence is on the increase, and debt and entitlements are breaking the bank.
We live in perilous times. To create a temporal refuge of our homes, it is fundamental to teach each member basic rules of safety and practice fire drills while you’re at it. Please teach them about human trafficking. It’s the real epidemic.
The ‘Rona has blessed us with social distancing to be used as a gift to enjoy and love our families. Dorothy Gale from Kansas was right — there is no place like home.
— A coal miner’s daughter born in Appalachia and schooled in Michigan, she currently lives in rural Athens. Hill describes herself as a cook and cookbook author, jack of all trades and master of none, a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shares her home with her husband, Bob, and their spoiled-beyond-belief dog, Molly.
