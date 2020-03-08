Decatur Baptist Church will welcome an award-winning artist and band for an evening of music, laughter and encouragement next week.
Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the church at 2527 Danville Road SW, Decatur. The Gaither Vocal Band will share timeless gospel classics and some new tunes.
“The longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now - this moment - this place in life - this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate,” Gaither Vocal Band founder and bass singer, Bill Gaither, said.
The Gaither Vocal Band celebrated the release of a new recording, "Good Things Take Time," produced by famed country and gospel music performer and studio musician Gordon Mote. The recording is a musical snapshot of a special season for this lauded quintet, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith.
Year after year, Bill Gaither has brought the Homecoming Tour into cities worldwide, performing to packed houses. Each concert showcases gospel music's finest talent and draws new listeners. Joining The Gaither Vocal Band for the event are Charlotte Ritchie and Gene McDonald, as well as guitarist and comedian, Kevin Williams.
Gaither continues to be delighted by audiences' response to the concerts, now more than 40 years after he quit his day job as a teacher.
“I've always said it all starts with a great song, and we are fortunate that each concert includes great songs that have stood the test of time," he said. "With all the musical choices that are available now, there is still a special place for the joy and optimism that reside in Gospel music. Good news never gets old.”
Named one of ASCAP's Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 gospel songs throughout their career, including “He Touched Me,” Because He Lives,” and “There's Just Something About That Name.”
Visit www.premierproductions.com or www.gaither.com for more information, including ticket pricing. To charge tickets by phone or for additional information, call 1-855-484-1991.
