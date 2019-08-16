Horace "Jim" Wilson, age 86, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Mr. Wilson was born May 26, 1933, in Morgan County to Jim Wilson and Nina Bentley Wilson. Funeral for Mr. Wilson will be 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, with Brother Terry Lamar and Brot…
Mrs. Johnston, 77, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. There will be a visitation held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Services and burial will be held in Memphis, Tennessee.
Funeral for Ezell Nance, 65, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Fletcher's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Madison. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral in the church. Burial will be in Thatch-Mann Cemetery, Athens.
Sidney Thomas Puckett, 85, of Athens died Monday at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in Spry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Funeral for Lasonya Hicks-Woods, 49, is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Oak Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Athens. Burial is in Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Body will be in the church one hour before the funeral.
