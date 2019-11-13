A long-standing Christmas tradition will soon return as the historic Donnell House in Athens prepares to host the annual Festival of Trees.
This year’s theme, “A Celebration of Alabama,” was chosen to reflect the ongoing bicentennial celebration. The house is at 601 S. Clinton St.
A Candlelight Preview Party is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Food and themed punches will be served. Admission is $25.
The home will be open for tours 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24; 3 to 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day; and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Sunday, Dec. 1. General admission for tour days is $5 per person; no charge for children ages 12 and under.
The Donnell House was built in 1845. It served as Union headquarters during the Sack of Athens in 1862. After the Civil War, it became a school for boys and eventually served as home to superintendent of schools Julian Newman.
It was condemned and slated for demolition in 1969, but a grassroots movement raised money to save it. Today it is open for tours and event rentals.
For more information, call Jacque Reeves at 256-509-3940.
