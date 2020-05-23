East band seniors
Linda Faye Brooks, 75, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Cemetery with Terry Lamar officiating. Spry Funeral Home is directing. Mrs. Brooks was born October 25, 1944, in Limestone County. She was a member …
Graveside service will be noon Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robert Rice officiating. Royal Funeral Home Mason Chapel directing.
Graveside service will be noon Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Royal Funeral Home - Mason Chapel, Athens, Alabama, directing.
Karen Lynn Smith, 58, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Smith was born February 25, 1962 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a member of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church and a homemaker. There will be a private service held. Spry Funeral Home assisting the family.…
