HUDSON — Many Christians make decorated eggs a part of their Easter decorations and celebrations based on the belief that eggs are a symbol of the resurrection.
But in the Ukraine, people have been creating brilliantly colored pysanky eggs since before the Christian era.
Diane Ketterling has a display of pysanky eggs at her Hudson home.
Although born in the United States, Ketterling is “100 percent Ukrainian.” She carries on the traditional techniques her family has used for generations.
She began making the eggs with her mother when she was 8 years old. They often used fine wire to make their own kistkas, heated writing sticks used to draw geometric designs onto the eggs with beeswax.
“The finer the tip, the more delicate the eggs look,” Ketterling said. “You want the finer tips for your initial lines and then you want thick tips when you’re filling in larger areas.”
In college, she made and sold the eggs to earn money for books. Since she retired from her job as an occupational therapist at Woodland Heights, she’s back to crafting the intricate patterns.
Each of the design elements on the eggs has special meanings.
Ladders symbolize prosperity or prayer, Ketterlng said. “Sunflowers are the Ukrainian flower, so you will often see them in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.”
Deer, horses or rams represent wealth and prosperity. Health, stamina and eternal youth are symbolized by pine needles.
When the design is complete, the egg is dipped into a light-colored dye. Ketterling then applies beeswax to the areas that will remain that light color and moves on to the next color in the design.
The process repeats through each of colors in the finished pattern, getting progressively darker with each successive layer.
The wax is melted off using a hair dryer, she explained. Ketterling then applies several coats of varnish before blowing out the contents of the egg through a small hole.
Recently, she has experimented with blowing out the eggs then designing the empty shell.
“Now I’ve got a little gizmo that lets you make one hole, and you pump (the gizmo) and it blows the contents out,” Ketterling said.
She purchased the gizmo online from a store in the Ukraine that’s still making timely deliveries despite the war. The gizmo leaves bigger holes than those left by her prior process, so she’s still perfecting her technique for plugging the hole before dyeing.
Ketterling said some of her eggs are 25 to 30 years old. She recommends keeping them out of direct sunlight to avoid fading the brilliant colors.
She also has beautiful eggs with designs for other holidays through the year, including Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
Supermarket Easter Egg kits can’t hold a candle to the intensity of the colors used in pysanky eggs.
Ketterling still purchases her supplies from the Ukraine or specialty stores in the northern United States.
Pysanky designers also use an etching process on brown eggs by soaking the darker colored eggs in vinegar to achieve light designs.
Pysanky artists around the world sometimes have virtual marathons that bring together a hundred or so artists sharing tips and tricks over 36 hours. Participants represented six countries and 26 states.
Preserving the traditional art has sparked a desire to learn more about her ancestors.
While waiting for the dye to dry, she’s been scouring Ukrainian records for information about her family.
