Tickets are on sale now for the Elkmont Christmas Tour of Homes, presented by the Elkmont High School Band.
This year’s tour features seven homes that can be viewed from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from any band or band booster member before the event or during a reception from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Elkmont Methodist Church Annex on Children Street.
The reception’s theme is “A Glistening Christmas Tour of Homes.” All ticketholders are encouraged to stop by for maps and refreshments.
Proceeds from ticket sales help fund the band’s spring trip to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in Tennessee.
Homes to be featured this year include:
The Simmons home
The Simmons family has lived in the Elkmont Rural Village for 15 years after retiring from the United States Marine Corps and returning home to Alabama. The home is 2,750 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, meaning space enough for three uniquely decorated trees.
A Marine Corps tree, a traditional tree and even a locomotive-themed tree can be found here, and visitors are welcome to take a selfie by the Polar Express. Throughout the home also are various collections of carvings, baskets and wall art from all over the world, including Africa, Europe and Asia.
The Smith home
The home of David, Linda and Hannah Smith is a traditional farmhouse-style house with a wraparound porch, where they have lived for six years. The Smiths decorate for Christmas with three Christmas trees on the main floor.
The tree in the main living room is decorated with traditional and sentimental ornaments. The dining room tree is decorated in a Victorian theme, featuring pearls, pink and white lace, and ornaments hand-crocheted by Linda Smith over the years. The tree in the kitchen nook is adorned with gingerbread men, red-and-white-checked gingham and antique kitchen utensils handed down from Linda’s grandmother.
At one time, this house was a model home for Elk River Development Agency. It has since been remodeled and updated, but it retains its classic country style.
The Shores home
Kim Shores writes, “I have always loved the Christmas season. The holidays bring so many wonderful memories of good times. Christmas to me has always been a time when family gets together and enjoys their time together. I love the Christmas spirit, and the warm, peaceful, joyful mood that always seems to be around this time of year. Doing something good for others makes Christmas so special. “Decorating for Christmas is my favorite thing. I decorate our home with a traditional, rustic Christmas look with just a touch of whimsical. I have five trees, each with their own theme: fruit tree, flocked red bird tree, traditional tree, sports tree, pink and green tree. I am excited to share my home and my love of Christmas with you this year. Merry Christmas!”
The Moss home
Clifton and Pam Moss also welcome visitors to their Elkmont home. They have lived in their Craftsman-style home for one year with their two sons, Aron and Lucas. The home was built in 2018 on land that has been in the family for four generations. It has an open floor plan and is decorated with a farmhouse country flair, adorned with cherished family quilts.
The 9-feet-tall tree in the vaulted living room is the focal point of the Christmas decorations with a variety of red ribbons and sentimental family ornaments. The mantel is decorated with garland, lights, stockings and red berries. The flocked tree in the master bedroom is decorated with woodland items, snowflakes and a selection of gold and silver sprays.
The Eaves home
The home of Bobby and Linda Eaves is a traditional ranch-style home. They moved into their then-new home in December 1963. It is built on land that has been in the Thomas family for more than 100 years, originally owned by Linda’s grandparents, Pink and Rosie Thomas.
The living room features a wall of logs dating back to around 1900, taken from the log house Bobby was raised in and that was built by his great-grandfather and his great-grandfather’s sons. Linda decorates the Eaves’ home traditionally with a tree full of old and new ornaments.
Linda’s love for gardening allows her to decorate the home inside and outside. Warmth, coziness and welcoming are the goal when visitors enter. If one asks, she might just read a little of her “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” book, which is around 50 years old.
The Johns home
The home of Coty and Lori Beth is a Southern Living home, built in 2017 and reflecting traditional, Southern architecture. Lori Beth has had a genuine love of Christmas for as long as she can remember. “Momma and I still begin listening to Christmas songs in October each year, and I count down the days until I can get out my decorations. There is just no time of the year that makes me feel the way Christmas does,” Lori Beth said.
The Johns family has five trees on the main floor: a traditional red, green and gold tree; a Victorian tree in the office; a vintage tree with ornaments made by Lori Beth as a child and by her own children; a sports tree; and a turquoise and gold tree. An additional tree is on the upper level.
The Hand home
The home of Tammy Hand is a traditional-style home. Entering the home is like entering a winter wonderland, with trees filled with white ornaments.
This home has 15 trees on display, including two 9-feet-tall trees. One is decorated with white Santas, while the other is covered with white angel wings, tassels and crystal ornaments. Upon entering the dining room, visitors will see more traditional Christmas decorations.
There also will be a pink-themed tree, a green shiny tree with an assortment of classic ornaments and many other decorated theme trees. Even the bathroom is decorated with new buffalo red check and white check décor.
Tammy and her family hope everyone leaves with a festive heart.
