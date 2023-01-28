The FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary is collecting canes for the Limestone County Churches Involved.
“Brookhill has been partnering with LCCI for over 20 years. Ron Oakley; the school counselor at the time, came up with the idea in order to teach students about giving back to their community,” school counselor Melitta Andris said. “This effort has at times been able to replenish LCCI’s shelves that may have been depleted over the holidays.”
She went on to say, “in continuing Brookhill’s tradition of Souper Bowl of Caring, the current school counselor discovered the national efforts of the Tackle Hunger organization and decided to register the school for their Souper Bowl of Caring event.”
So far students have collected approximately 200 cans toward their goal of 1,200 cans.
“Through the efforts of this drive, it is my hope that students feel more connected to their community and learn compassion for others. I hope that they also learn how working together toward a common goal makes a huge difference in the lives of others,” Andris said.
For more information about Tackle Hunger, visit www.tacklehunger.org
