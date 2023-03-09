On Thursday, students at the FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary completed their piano recital as part of the school’s Piano Lab Project.
“Every student will be participating in the piano recitals. The curriculum and instruments were made possible through a grant awarded to Dr. Katherine Belvin, our FAME Academy at Brookhill Music Teacher,” Principal Amy Williams said. “Lessons began with our 3rd graders in September, with each grade level following.”
She went on to say, “the combination of our students learning the new ‘language’ of music, while increasing motor skills, has the potential to increase their intellectual capacity exponentially. We are excited about this musical opportunity for our FAME students!”
A grant from the Dekko Foundation and a donor provided this opportunity for the students.
“The Piano Lab project, funded by a Dekko grant and donor, covered 24 student keyboards, 1 teacher keyboard, stands, benches, and curriculum. It has been such a rewarding experience for myself and the students,” Belvin said. “As our students have learned piano in this positive peer environment in the classroom, I’ve seen students become more accountable in their learning and more confident in their musicianship skills.”
She went on to say, “we are so excited to have this opportunity available at FAME Academy at Brookhill!”
