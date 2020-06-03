The Alabama Farmers Federation is searching for a bumper crop of snapshots depicting the state’s No. 1 industry through the Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest.
Entries are accepted at AlfaFarmers.org/PhotoContest between June 1 and Nov. 15.
“Alabama farmland provides the perfect backdrop for amateur photographers in the Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest,” said Jeff Helms, the Federation’s public relations and communications department director. “The diversity of Alabama agriculture includes wide-open fields, pine plantations, livestock, horticulture, hay and so much more, not to mention the farm families who make it all possible. We’re excited to see the snapshots our members will capture, all of which promote our $70 billion industry.”
Submissions will be accepted in three categories — farm life, crops and animal agriculture.
Entries will be judged by a panel of experts. First-place winners in each category receive $150, second place receives $100, and third place $50.
The public will also vote for a People’s Choice Award on Facebook. The photo with the most “reactions,” disregarding categories, wins. The Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest album will be on the Alabama Farmers Federation Facebook page later this year. The People’s Choice Award winner receives $150.
Farming Feeds Alabama Photo Contest winners will be notified by Nov. 20. They will be recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 99th annual meeting and in Neighbors magazine.
Contest rules include:
• Photos must have been taken in Alabama in 2020 and must be original, unpublished content;
• All photos must relate to the contest categories in some way;
• Each photographer may enter one photo in each category;
• Minor adjustments of color/contrast, sharpening, spotting, dodging and burning are accepted. Photos may be color or black and white.;
• Photos with embedded text, logos or watermarks will not be accepted;
• Photos should be taken at the maximum resolution and the original should be submitted without cropping, compressing or reducing the file size. Photos taken with cameras and camera phones are acceptable as long as quality and resolution are not affected;
• Photos must comply with safe farm practices. Photos exhibiting unsafe behavior will be eliminated;
• Entries must include the photographer’s name, county, contact information, a photograph title and brief description; and
• Alabama Farmers Federation staff and their immediate families are prohibited from entry.
