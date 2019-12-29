One of the most anticipated North Alabama events for birders and nature enthusiasts is the annual arrival of thousands of cranes at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
More than 14,000 sandhill cranes and several pair of whooping cranes will winter at Wheeler. Their arrival will be celebrated at the seventh annual Festival of the Cranes.
The two-day event, set for Jan. 11 and 12, features indoor and outdoor activities for experienced birders or anyone else who wants to get a closer look at the long-legged, long-necked birds. Guests can get a better look from inside the observation building, which includes bleachers and spotting scopes. Birders may also see ducks, geese, raptors and a bald eagle.
In addition to the festival, the refuge will host two days of nature walks, live raptors and other special programs.
Parking at Wheeler Refuge is very limited. Visitors are encouraged to use the shuttle service from the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days of the festival. Shuttle wristbands give each person who makes a purchase ($2 round trip per person) unlimited rides to and from the event and easy access when leaving the event. Wristbands can be purchased in advance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the NARCOG Transit Office, 401 Second Ave. SE, Decatur, or at the shuttle access point the day of the event. Cash only and correct change must be provided.
Wheeler Refuge Visitor Center is at 3121 Visitor Center Road in Decatur. For more information: Visit www.fws.gov/wheeler or call Teresa Adams, supervisory ranger for Wheeler Refuge, at 256-350-6639; or Decatur Morgan County Tourism at 256-350-2028 or 800-232-5449.
Event schedule
Jan. 11
• 6:30 a.m. — Fundraising breakfast sponsored by Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association. Following breakfast, Dwight Cooley, former refuge manager, will lead an early morning birding walk to see cranes and other waterfowl arrive in the fields to begin their day of feeding and loafing. A donation of $5 per person will benefit future refuge programs. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and to bring binoculars and a camera;
• 8 a.m. — Join members of the Alabama Ornithological Society for a beginner course in birding. Learn the basics of birding while walking along the grounds of the visitor center;
• 9 a.m. — Photography presentation by Paul Bannick, author of “Owl: A Year in the Lives of North American Owls” in the auditorium;
• 10:30 a.m. — Adventures with John James Audubon, presented in the auditorium by acclaimed author, storyteller and naturalist Brian “Fox” Ellis;
• 11 a.m. — Free presentation by Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center at the Princess Theatre;
• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Pizza lunch with drink and dessert in the classroom for a $5 donation;
• 1-3 p.m. — Children’s activities in the classroom;
• 1:30 p.m. — Free presentation by Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center at the Princess Theatre;
• 3 p.m. — Nature hike with author and storyteller John James Audubon and naturalist Brian “Fox” Ellis. Atkeson Cypress Trail; and
• 3 p.m. — “It’s for the Birds,” presented by Dr. John Dindo of the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. The program will highlight the Alabama coast’s importance for a large and diverse bird life.
Jan. 12
• 8 a.m. — Photography workshop by Paul Bannick in the classroom. Seating in the classroom is limited to 75 people, while a field portion is limited to 10. A drawing will determine who will join Bannick in the field;
• 9 a.m. — Crane tales with Brian “Fox” Ellis in the auditorium. Program includes the mystical Japanese Crane Maiden to the true stories about the whooping cranes’ recovery;
• 1-3 p.m. — Children’s activities in the classroom;
• 1:30 p.m. — Dr. Doug Phillips, creator and host of the Alabama Public Television series “Discovering Alabama” will share his adventures and knowledge of the natural wonders of Alabama in the auditorium;
• 1:30 p.m. — Free presentation by Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center at the Princess Theatre;
• 3 p.m. — Whooping crane-themed episode of “Discovering Alabama” with Dr. Doug Phillips in the auditorium; and
• 3 p.m. — Nature hike with author and storyteller John James Audubon and naturalist Brian “Fox” Ellis. Atkeson Cypress Trail.
