My perfect way to spend a Sunday includes floral arranging and baking.
Floral arrangement is a skill that I often hear portrayed as aspirational or best left to the professionals. While florists are best used for major floral projects, you can add color to your home without spending an arm and a leg.
Studies say that having fresh cut flowers in the home is beneficial to your mental health, and all it takes is a creative eye, a few minutes, and a pair of scissors.
Ideally, the flowers you keep in your home will come from the local native flora. Alabama consistently ranks in the top states for biodiversity, so you have lots of options!
The Master Gardeners of North Alabama are hosting their Spring plant sale April 14-15, which is a good place to find native plants being sold to plant in your own gardens. You can also visit local nurseries or botanical gardens to find your perfect collection of native blooms and greenery.
For those who have less time on their hands or don’t have the ability to garden, me included, store bought is just fine. I prefer to buy flowers from Athens’ Publix. Their floral section is always stocked with seasonal picks, reasonably priced, and always fresh.
For a bouquet that never fails, I recommend the formula of one bunch of larger flowers and two bunches of filler or greenery. You can expect to spend less than twenty dollars including the flowers, the included plant food, and a thrifted vase.
Once your flowers are home, it’s time to set up your station. For easy clean up, lay a trash bag on a cleared off table, countertop, or the floor. Then, one bunch at a time, trim the stems of your flowers at a 45 degree angle to a height that fits your vase. In your vase, pour one packet of plant food or one tablespoon of sugar and fill ¾ of the way with water.
Place your cut flowers one by one into the vase, starting with your largest flowers and then adding your filler and greenery as needed to create a full, lush arrangement. Try playing around with different height stems to create visual interest!
Just like that, you have a pop of color and a natural air freshener for your home. It’s possible that adding this little habit to your home making routine may even improve your quality of life. A Clinical Researcher in Psychology at Harvard Medical School Nancy L. Etcoff conducted a behavioral study that found having cut flowers improves signs of depression and anxiety for those in the home.
To take care and prolong the life of your new arrangement, remember to switch out the water every 3-4 days and to keep the blooms out of direct sunlight. When changing the water, add another pack of flower food or tablespoon of sugar to keep the flowers perky and bright. Happy arranging!
